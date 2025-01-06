Muslims Say New Orleans Jihad Massacre 'Has No Place in Islam,' Worry About 'Islamophobia'

Here we go yet again: after every jihad massacre comes the reassertion of the standard establishment media narrative. That narrative goes like this: when Muslims murder infidels, Muslims are the victims. The real problem of jihad massacres is that in their aftermath, Muslims must fear being the targets of an “Islamophobic backlash.” Although this has rarely, if ever, actually happened, and of course should not happen, we are told this again and again, after every jihad attack. This narrative is now being trotted out again in connection with the New Orleans New Year’s Day jihad massacre.

Advertisement

The Texas Newsroom reported Saturday that at the first Friday prayers at Houston’s Medical Center Islamic Society since the New Orleans attack (the perpetrator of which, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, lived in Houston), the worshippers were shocked, horrified and fearful. The Imam Basem Hamid declared: “As Muslims, we condemn this incident, this horrific act with the most severe and clearest statement. This act has no place in Islam and has no place among Muslims and it’s not accepted by any standard. There is no excuse and there is no justification for it.” He added: “This is how people get radicalized – by getting exposed to unreliable sources of Islam.”

It would have been helpful if he had explained exactly what Shamsud-Din Jabbar got wrong about Islam, but he didn’t, and wasn’t asked to do so. The reporter no doubt assumed that Islam is a religion of peace and so didn’t ask, and Hamid knew that anyone who pointed out the Qur’an’s violent verses and asked how Jabbar was violating Islamic teaching would be denounced as an “Islamophobe” anyway, so he didn’t have to bother explaining.

The mosquegoers in Houston were apparently much more concerned about that “Islamophobia” than they were about how Jabbar supposedly misunderstood Islam. “In the wake of the truck attack and the revelation that the driver lived in Houston and had pledged allegiance to the terrorist group ISIS,” the Texas Newsroom report continued, “some Muslim residents worry about the impact this will have on their community. Will they be singled out? Should they be concerned about their safety? Many of those attending Friday prayers were quick to point out that the alleged perpetrator did not represent them or their faith.”

Advertisement

One of these was a woman who was identified as “Umme Kulsum,” which is unlikely to be her actual name, as it means “Kulsum’s mother.” Whatever her name may be, she readily expressed her fear of the mythical “Islamophobic” vigilantes: “The first fear in my mind was I hope it’s not someone from our community — that was the first fear.” Not “The first fear in my mind was that many people were killed or wounded.” She continued: “Then it’s like, now what will happen? What next? What will be the Islamophobic reactions we might face in our community?” There will likely be no such reactions at all, but that never stopped the establishment media before.

Some members of the mosque “said there’s an uncomfortable feeling that echoes what they felt more than two decades ago.” One of them recounted: “I lived through September 11 and I have, to this day, have very vivid memory of both how sad it was and then afterwards, how difficult it was to be a Muslim in the U.S. and how concerned I was about practicing, simply just going to mosque.”

Actually, Muslims in the U.S. suffered no particular hardships after 9/11. One of George W. Bush’s first acts acts after those attacks was to go to a mosque, proclaim that Islam was a religion of peace, and warn Americans not to be unkind to women who wore hijabs. The Muslim population and the number of mosques in the U.S. skyrocketed, and no laws were passed (or should have been passed) depriving Muslims of any rights.

Advertisement

Related: New Orleans Jihadi’s Mosque Tells Members to Refer Inquirers to Hamas-Linked CAIR

Facts, however, never get in the way of victimhood posturing. Shariq Ghani of The Minaret Foundation, which despite its Islamic name is described as “a multi-faith group in Houston,” said: “The clergy I’ve spoken to aren’t very concerned about retaliation or secondary attacks. What they’re most concerned about is how this impacts us, our neighborliness, our social cohesion. Will it lead to Islamophobia or othering communities here in our city?”

The idea here is that discussion of how jihadis use the texts and teachings of Islam to recruit peaceful Muslims and justify violence must be shut down, as it supposedly engenders “Islamophobia” and harms “social cohesion.” Non-Muslims in the West fall for this propaganda initiative every time, which is why it keeps on being used. The establishment media’s approach could be a Babylon Bee headline: “Jihadi Kills Non-Muslims, Muslims Hardest Hit.” Will this insanity ever recede?