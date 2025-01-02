New Orleans Jihadi’s Mosque Tells Members to Refer Inquirers to Hamas-Linked CAIR

Robert Spencer | 2:55 PM on January 02, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

If Islam really were the religion of peace that virtually every non-Muslim politician in the Western world has been insisting it is for the last twenty-plus years, we would expect a certain kind of reaction from the mosque that jihad mass murderer Shamsud-Din Jabbar frequented. Yet a mosque that is within walking distance of Jabbar’s Houston home has offered just the opposite reaction. Law enforcement and intelligence officials are unlikely to take any notice, lost as they are in woke dogmas and fantasies, but if protecting the American people were their first priority, they would be paying close attention.

Advertisement

On Wednesday afternoon, Masjid Bilal ISGH (Islamic Society of Greater Houston) issued this statement:

Assalamu Alaikum [Peace be upon you] Brothers and Sisters, 

I’m sure many of you have heard about the tragic events that took place in New Orleans this morning that are now being classified as an “act of terror” by the FBI. 

I want to emphasize the importance of everyone to stay very vigilant and aware of your surroundings. The safety of our community is the most important thing. 

If anyone is contacted by the media, it is very important that you do not respond. If approached by the FBI and a response is necessary, please refer to CAIR and ISGH. 

It is crucial that we stay united at this time as we condemn these terrible acts. Please stay safe.

JazakAllahu Khairun [May Allah reward you with blessings]
Masjid Bilal Management

This statement was as notable for what it didn’t say as for what it did. The mosque expressed no shock, horror, or even disapproval of Jabbar’s jihad attack. It offered no condolences to the families of the victims. It offered nothing regarding what it planned to do to ensure that other members of the congregation didn’t misunderstand Islam in the way that Shamsud-Din Jabbar supposedly did. It didn’t include a word about cooperating with law enforcement efforts, or affirming the mosque members’ patriotism and renunciation of jihad violence.

Advertisement

Instead, it implied (“please stay safe”) that members of the mosque were in danger from “Islamophobes” who might target them in rage over Jabbar’s attack. It has become a common feature of the aftermath of every jihad attack: the local mosque asks for extra police protection, and mosquegoers tell eager leftist “journalists” about how scared they are of a “backlash.” 

Yet such a “backlash” seldom, if ever, materializes. Nor should it. Nor should mosques so often attempt to deflect attention away from the reality of jihad violence. Masjid Bilal made matters even worse by directing members to refer inquirers to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). 

CAIR is an unindicted co-conspirator in a Hamas terror funding case — so named by the Justice Department. CAIR officials have repeatedly refused to denounce Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist groups. Several former CAIR officials have been convicted of various crimes related to jihad terror. CAIR’s cofounder and longtime Board chairman (Omar Ahmad), as well as its chief spokesman (Ibrahim Hooper), have made Islamic supremacist statements about how Islamic law should be imposed in the U.S. (Ahmad denies this, but the original reporter stands by her story.) 

Advertisement

CAIR has opposed virtually every anti-terror measure that has been proposed or implemented and has been declared a terror organization by the United Arab Emirates. CAIR’s Hussam Ayloush in 2016, shortly after Donald Trump was first elected president, called for the overthrow of the U.S. government. CAIR’s national outreach manager is an open supporter of Hamas. CAIR top dog Nihad Awad said the October 7 jihad massacre of 1,200 Israelis made him “happy.”

      Related: ISIS Launches Big Recruitment Appeal 

CAIR representatives, however, are masters at media manipulation, and that’s likely why the mosque told members to let the notorious organization handle the media. CAIR does not, however, exactly have a reputation for being honest, aboveboard, or patriotic, and so the referral raises yet more questions about Jabbar’s mosque.

Will investigators dare to look into how much Masjid Bilal ISGH formed Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s worldview? Will they investigate what has been taught there, and what the mosque teaches about America and Muslims’ place in it? Does the mosque teach the importance of the principles of tolerance and mutual respect, or does it teach the Islamic supremacism that has animated violent jihad activity for fourteen centuries now?

Advertisement

Investigators are likely to ignore Masjid Bilal ISGH entirely, for to show up there and start poking around and asking questions might be construed as “Islamophobic.” And “Islamophobia,” for our law enforcement officials today, is far, far worse than the killing of a few people in an act of jihad for the sake of Allah.

Robert Spencer

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 28 books, including many bestsellers such as The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades), The Truth About Muhammad, The History of Jihad, and The Critical Qur’an. His latest book is Muhammad: A Critical Biography. Spencer has led seminars on Islam and jihad for the FBI, the United States Central Command, United States Army Command and General Staff College, the U.S. Army’s Asymmetric Warfare Group, the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), the Justice Department’s Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council and the U.S. intelligence community. He is a senior fellow with the Center for Security Policy. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: TERRORISM JIHAD ISLAMIC TERROR

Recommended

All Is Not Well in the Biden White House Matt Margolis
What Will You Miss the Least About Joe Biden? Stephen Green
The World’s Largest Flying Pez Dispenser Will Make the First Trillionaire Stephen Green
Blue State Blues: Eggs Hit $9 a Dozen in California Catherine Salgado
The Morning Briefing: Can We Put a Rush Job on January 20? Stephen Kruiser
James Carville Destroyed His Reputation Cheerleading For Kamala Harris Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Same Jihad That Struck New Orleans Struck Worldwide at Christmas
Customer Service Is in Decline: Are These Companies Just Too Big to Care?
In the Wake of Terror Attacks, Delaying Trump’s Nominees Is Not an Option
Advertisement