The Morning Briefing: Can We Put a Rush Job on January 20?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day doing mud spa calisthenics.

Another quickie today, then we will head to the weekend in style tomorrow.

Advertisement

The phrase "Happy New Year" certainly had the life sucked out of it yesterday, didn't it? The horror in New Orleans was followed by the cybertruck explosion outside of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Then, late last night, there was a mass shooting at a concert hall in Queens, NY.

The violence is both horrific and mind-numbing. The way that the FBI handled things in New Orleans just made things worse, which should have been impossible. This is from Robert:

After initially denying that the attack in New Orleans in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day was a terror attack, and then belatedly admitting that obvious fact, the FBI is now confronted with the onerous task of investigating what was actually an Islamic jihad attack.

The unclear motive nonsense after every Islamic terror attack was old and pathetic years ago. The attacker in this case was flying an ISIS flag, which is all the hint that anyone needed. As my RedState colleague Bonchie wrote, local FBI officials knew it was a terrorist attack at the time that they first said it wasn't.

Whenever we have discussed the rogue Biden FBI, the question of what the Bureau might be missing comes up. That was one of the first things that crossed my mind yesterday:

It's frightening to think of how many Islamic terror cells may have become functional while the Biden/Garland/Wray FBI was busy acting as a goon squad to punish conservatives. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 2, 2025

Advertisement

Inauguration Day now seems a thousand years away. This country desperately needs President-elect Donald Trump to shed the "elect" and get to work undoing the damage that Joe Biden and his "America last" administration have done. It's going to take a long time. As Matt wrote in a VIP column yesterday, there can't be any grandstanding delays in getting Trump's nominees confirmed.

Criminals and terrorists love a weak American president.

But hey, the abortion clinics are safe from pro-life people who sing hymns.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

Puppy is one with nature pic.twitter.com/LEr8WremzD — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) December 31, 2024

PJ Media

Happy New Year! 6,000 Babies Saved From Abortion Pill

Cyber Truck Explodes in Front of Trump Hotel in Vegas

New Twists In Cybertruck Explosion in Las Vegas, Elon Musk Gives Updates

New Orleans: Attacker Identified

5 New Year's Resolutions for the Mainstream Media: 2025 Edition

Here's a New Year's Resolution You've Probably Never Even Considered

Boise State's Light on the Hill: Spencer Danielson’s Guiding Faith

To Hell With Canada: Let’s Annex Mexico!

Advertisement

A NewsGuard ‘Fact Checker’ Sent Me Some Questions. Here Was My Answer.

Responding to Corporate Bullying With a Sense of Humor (and an Excellent Product)

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. How My 2024 Predictions Went – And Some Predictions for 2025

Scott Jennings Continues to Have Perfect Response As CNN Keeps Harping on Elon Musk

DNC Trolled Epically for Their 'Favorite Moments from 2024' Post

Trump Announces Role for Creator of Some of His Campaign's Most Viral Moments

Firearms-Related New Year’s Resolutions From Bearing Arms Writers

FBI Blatantly Lied About New Orleans Attack

Rate of Carry Survey Launched by Crime Prevention Research Center

Happy New Year From the Stable Geniuses of Hot Air!

Former Special Forces Member Rips Biden Over Terror Attack, Hopes America Can Survive Until Trump Arrives

WATCH: Sen. Kennedy’s Response to Bourbon Street Attack Raises Questions About Greater Threats

Superintendent of New Orleans Police Also a DEI Instructor

NO WE WON'T: NYC Health Department Reminds Us to Mask Up Outdoors in the New Year

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Customer Service Is in Decline: Are These Companies Just Too Big to Care?

In the Wake of Terror Attacks, Delaying Trump’s Nominees Is Not an Option

Advertisement

BRAVE AND STUNNING Kamala ‘Photographic Biography’ Available Wherever Fine Literature Is Sold

Democrats Actually Missed Their Chance to Ditch Biden a Year Ago

Around the Interwebz

2024 U.S. Box Office Finals At $8.7 Billion: How The Studios Stand

Manta rays inspire faster swimming robots and better water filters

Who First Said “The Customer Is Always Right”?

Bee Me

White House Insists Jimmy Carter Is Still Sharp And Focused Behind Closed Doors https://t.co/SLkhhWPDLd pic.twitter.com/tZc2eWj1zb — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 1, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Firework Display, Castel Sant'Angelo (1778), by Pietro Fabris pic.twitter.com/cbWb5d8SJn — Classical Art (@SeekAfterBeauty) January 1, 2025

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Classic.