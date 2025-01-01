Happy New Year! 6,000 Babies Saved From Abortion Pill

Happy New Year! Let’s start off 2025 with some good news — abortion pill reversals (APR) have saved over 6,000 babies’ lives and rescued the mothers from a lifetime of regret.

Christmas, which used to be a 40 day season and even in George Washington’s time was a celebration that ended Jan. 6 (Epiphany), is centered around the birth of a baby: Jesus. Jesus was of course the Savior of the world, but while no other baby in history has been both God and man, what Christmas reminds us is that every baby is a unique and infinitely precious creation of God, which is why the apostles condemned abortion as a grave sin. That is why it is so wonderful that recently released data shows over 6,000 babies saved through APR, which, if taken within a certain period after the abortion pills, can reverse the effects of the deadly pills and save the life of the baby who was being starved to death. Herod killed the Holy Innocents, and we rightly remember him as a villain. But the Democrat party and even the Republican Party include Herods in our own day.

Today, besides being New Year’s Day, is in the Roman Catholic Church the feast of Mary, Mother of God, and for the Byzantine Catholics and Orthodox Christians it is the feast of Jesus’s circumcision (Luke 2:21). Both of these feasts center around birth, parenthood (especially maternity), and the miracles that babies cause through God’s grace. Tonight this year is also the last night of the Jewish feast of Hanukkah, which celebrates the rededication of the Temple after pagans profaned it. Hence for Jews, Christians, and secular Westerners, today marks a holiday that honors new beginnings and hope for the future. America was founded on Judeo-Christian values (hence the Founders were pro-life ), and we should strive to return to our origins and become ever more dedicated to valuing individuals as God‘s children, a viewpoint which is too often lacking in America today.

LifeNews this week reported the news about APR saving thousands of babies, which is also good news for the mothers, as abortion has numerous severe psychological and physical effects on women (emphases original).

Abortion Pill Reversal, the protocol that gives women a second chance at choice, has achieved a remarkable new landmark for saving lives in spite of opposition from abortion proponents. Official statistics show that more than 6,000 lives and counting have been saved through the Abortion Pill Rescue® Network (APRN) as of November 20, 2024…The chemical abortion regimen consists of two drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol. Mifepristone starves the unborn baby of progesterone, the hormone in a pregnant woman’s body that enables pregnancy to thrive. Misoprostol, taken a day or so later, causes the mother to go into labor and deliver her deceased child.

As further sobering context on the baby-killing pills, the abortion pills can be deadly for women, and up to 7% of women who take the pills require surgery after to stop the heavy bleeding or for other reasons.

There is absolutely no positive to the abortion pills, especially since abortion is never necessary to save a mother’s life.

Abortion Pill Reversal is a newer application of a treatment used for decades to combat miscarriage. It entails prescribing progesterone to counteract the effects of mifepristone…Dozens of moms who have taken the chemical abortion pill and have regret reach out each day to the APRN inquiring about Abortion Pill Reversal. The APRN is a network of more than 1,400 healthcare professionals, pregnancy medical clinics, hospitals, and pharmacists that administer the APR protocol… The milestone for APR of 6,000-plus lives saved comes amid attempted suppression of the reversal protocol by abortion supporters in the abortion lobby, big tech, the medical profession, and elected office, underscoring the significance of the success of APR.

As an illustration of the anti-life left trying to vilify APR, biased ratings firm NewsGuard ridiculously rates LifeNews at 17.5/100 for credibility partly because the site promotes APR, as I recently reported on MRC.

In conclusion, I would like to remind everyone how much one child can change the world, how (to quote "It’s a Wonderful Life") every life touches so many other lives. Over 63 million babies have been aborted in America since Roe was first issued, and yet there is a long waiting list for adoption in the United States. Let us this year work to save lives, in imitation of Christ. As Christa Brown, RN, said, “Six thousand children [saved by APR] could fill 200 kindergarten classes! Each of these children were counted by this world as nothing more than an abortion statistic, yet they are alive and thriving, adored by their families.”