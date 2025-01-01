BREAKING: Cyber Truck Explodes in Front of Trump Hotel in Vegas

Update: ABC is reporting that authorities are investigating the explosion as a potential terror attack. According to officials, a driver pulled into the valet area, and the vehicle exploded. The driver is dead and thought to be the only casualty, although several bystanders have minor injuries.

Advertisement

Original article: Videos of a Tesla Cyber Truck exploding into flames in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas are making the rounds on social media on Wednesday, New Year's Day. According to TMZ, a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are investigating a "a vehicle fire and explosion." The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. PT.

🚨A Tesla Cybertruck has exploded at Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.

pic.twitter.com/G5ucDJneOf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 1, 2025

The cause of the explosion is unknown, but, as you might imagine, there is plenty of speculation going on on social media, especially as many people are on edge following the terrorist attack in New Orleans earlier today.

JUST IN: Footage shows the moment a Cybertruck exploded in front of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day.



This looks intentional. pic.twitter.com/hv5q2HjTeB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 1, 2025

BREAKING: New footage just got released of the Cybertruck exploding in front of Trump's Las Vegas hotel.



That looks 100% intentional in my eyes. It looks like fireworks exploding.



Pray for America. Satan wants blood.

pic.twitter.com/ZaWsNwANQz — George (@BehizyTweets) January 1, 2025

Advertisement

Eric Trump, who is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted a statement about the incident on X.

Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 1, 2025

The Huffington Post reports that the hotel was evacuated and local authorities were able to put the fire out within two hours. It's not clear if anyone was injured. Police have asked that people avoid the area for now.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates if they become available.







