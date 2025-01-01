New Twists In Cybertruck Explosion in Las Vegas, Elon Musk Gives Updates

Matt Margolis | 9:06 PM on January 01, 2025
AP Photo/Ty ONeil

Videos of a Tesla Cybertruck exploding outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas in an apparent explosion made headlines across social media this New Year’s Day.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear, but speculation ran rampant, fueled by heightened concerns following a terrorist attack in New Orleans earlier in the day. Though some speculated that it was merely a freak explosion, videos shared to social media show firework-style mortars exploding in and around the vehicle following some sort of detonation, and according to reports, investigators are treating the incident as a possible terror attack.

Many figured as much, noting the connection between Tesla, which is owned by Elon Musk, and the Trump Hotel, owned by Donald Trump. 

According to officials, the Cybertruck pulled into the valet area of the hotel before it exploded. The driver was killed in the blast. Thankfully, no other fatalities have been reported, although several bystanders sustained minor injuries.

Another question is whether the Las Vegas incident and the New Orleans incident are connected. According to the Associated Press, the Cybertruck involved in the Las Vegas incident was rented through Turo, the same car-sharing platform used to obtain the vehicle in the New Orleans attack. While there’s currently no evidence linking the two incidents, authorities are not ruling out terrorism, and they have deemed the Las Vegas explosion an intentional act.

Three senior U.S. law enforcement officials have confirmed that the blast was deliberate.

As investigations continue, this alarming incident underscores the growing concern over the use of cutting-edge technology in acts of violence and raises questions about potential security gaps in peer-to-peer rental platforms.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the incident on X Wednesday afternoon.

Early reports implied that the Cybertruck had somehow caught fire and exploded, but this was not true.

On Wednesday evening, Musk, clearly convinced that the explosion was a terrorist attack, noted that the Cybertruck likely hampered the terrorists' intentions because, despite being parked in front of the lobby, not even the glass doors were broken from the blast, as much of the explosion was contained by the vehicle.

