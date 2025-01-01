More Than a Coach: Spencer Danielson’s Guiding Faith

Some college football coaches focus on winning — after all, it’s job security. Other coaches place a premium on building young men. And then there are the coaches that do both. Spencer Danielson is one of that third group.

The head coach at Boise State University, Danielson has coached his players to a Mountain West Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff in his first full season at the helm. I didn’t know much about Danielson until Monday night’s Fiesta Bowl, a playoff quarterfinal bowl game. He caught my attention during the pregame interviews, every one of which began with him saying, “First of all, thank You, Jesus.”

Danielson is a devout Christian, and it shows in the way he speaks about his faith every chance he gets. Colton Pool writes at Hero Sports about Danielson’s commitment to wearing his faith on his sleeve.

“‘Obviously so excited to be here. Appreciate all your guys’ time,’ Danielson said to the media” in a press conference before the Fiesta Bowl that Pool reports on. “‘Thank you, Jesus, for another day of life and another opportunity. We’re so blessed to be able to play this game and impact these kids every single day.’”

After a difficult Fiesta Bowl loss, On3 reports that Danielson remained upbeat, telling reporters, “As hard as tonight is as a competitor and as a coach, I do believe we learn and grow from everything. The best is still to come for our team, for these players, our seniors. The best is still to come.

Then his message to his players took a turn toward higher themes.

“I told every single one of them in the locker room that God has an amazing plan for your life,” Danielson said. “Never settle for less than that, and this will always be home. I’m so proud of this team. It didn’t go our way tonight. We’ll talk about that more. But they re-established the standard in Boise to be a light on the hill to the country that had been lost for a little bit. I’m so proud of them doing that. That’s a legacy that can never be taken from them.”

Danielson talks often about the legacy that his players leave. Check out these clips from late November:

Danielson’s focus on the things that matter most has transferred to his players. Defensive end Ahmed Hassanein is originally from Egypt, and his coach has made a difference in the hardworking player’s life. Hassanein had a tough game and dealt with an injury, but his postgame words reflect Danielson’s influence.

“First, I want to start off and say all glory to Jesus Christ. He's the true champion,” Hassanein said after the game. “Coach D, you changed my life. You changed my life. I did not know God until I got to Boise State, and I serve a true champion. Jesus Christ is the only true God.”

“He died, rose from the dead three days later,” Hassanein continued. “That's the champion that I serve. And thank you, Coach D, like, seriously, you changed my life.”

That’s the kind of influence a coach wants to have on his players. Danielson and Boise State may not have won the Fiesta Bowl, but they’re winning where it counts.