The Morning Briefing: Trump Continues to Assemble Avengers to Battle the Swamp Ick

I know that I've been harsh on President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be the next Secretary of Labor (more on her in a bit), but most of the rest of his choices are going to make for a rollicking good time come next January.

At the beginning of 2023, I wrote a column saying that I would be in the mood for a second Trump term if he promised to go scorched-earth. Here was the crux of that post:

After all of the Beltway backstabbing that Trump endured from both sides of the aisle, I sincerely hope that if he returns, it is with a single-minded focus on righting wrongs, real or imagined. I told a friend of mine the other day that I want him to show up to his second inauguration wearing nothing but a codpiece and carrying a flamethrower. Just to set the tone.

We all know that Trump isn't going to be the "ZOMG HITLER!" guy that the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been caterwauling about. He does, however, seem to be focused on being the disruptive influence in the Swamp that he wasn't the first time. There are a lot more people to dislike in Washington after COVID and Joe Biden's punitive reign of demented terror.

Trump has been picking people who have some real skin in the Swamp-draining game. His latest pick may be his best yet.

This is from Catherine:

In a major jab at the medical-censorship industrial complex, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, one of the most prominent truth-tellers targeted by Big Pharma and Big Tech during the COVID-19 lockdowns, has just been announced as Donald Trump’s pick for NIH director. Trump’s statement on Nov. 26 said, “I am thrilled to nominate Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, to serve as Director of the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Bhattacharya will work in cooperation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation’s Medical Research, and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives.”

It's safe to say that any Anthony Fauci lackeys still at NIH — there are probably quite a few — are nervously updating their résumés on LinkedIn today. Dr. Bhattacharaya was the target of campaign intended to discredit and quiet him for telling the truth about the almost science-free garbage being spewed by Fauci and his tyrannical ilk at NIH.

Now Bhattacharaya is going to be their boss.

The COVID tyrants and the Biden administration have done their level best to ruin the lives of a lot of people since 2020. Tulsi Gabbard was on TSA's watchlist. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has bones to pick all over the place. Sen. Marco Rubio has been excoriated for being a loyal Trump supporter.

It's going to be a lot of fun watching this crew start their new gigs next year.

Let's get back to Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Trump's nominee to head up the Department of Labor. When I wrote about her here on Monday, there were some comments saying that I should calm down and that I was overreacting. I'm going to assume that they came from people who are W2 employees. Chavez-DeRemer is a huge supporter of the PRO Act which, if passed, would be an absolute disaster for freelance independent contractors, which I and almost all of my Townhall Media colleagues are. So, yeah, I get a little chippy when there's something looming on the horizon that could ruin my job.

And I really don't like the people who are trying to make it happen.

My good friend Kira Davis joined me on my Kruiser Kabana podcast yesterday to discuss all of this. Kira has been dealing with the California inspiration for the PRO Act — California Assembly Bill 5 — for several years now. This is an important discussion and I wanted everyone to be able to listen to it, so it's not behind the paywall. You can listen to it here, and I hope you do.

