Walmart, University System of Georgia Among Those Suddenly Going Un-Woke, and It's Glorious

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election with historic numbers, and I truly believe that one reason for that is that the country is tired of wokeness and having it shoved down our throats. We're tired of participation trophies, whether they're for Little Leaguers or presidential candidates. We're tired of a fringe group forcing us to go out of our way to play along with how they want to live their private lives. We're tired of trigger warnings before movies and college students who need safe spaces and social justice taking over the football games we watch to escape from all that stuff.

We're tired of public school systems pushing a progressive ideology on children who don't even know how to read. We don't care what our colleagues' pronouns are; we just care that we get our work done and get paid. Women are tired of men taking over our sports, our bathrooms, and our sacred place in the world. Men are tired of being blamed for everything because they merely exist. We're all tired of absurdity triumphing over common sense.

Many organizations just don't seem to get that and are doubling down on this stupidity, but thank goodness others are finally seeing the light. It gives me a little hope that the majority of the people in this country are still sane.

First up, we have the world's largest retailer. Over the last couple of weeks, the liberal media has touted Target's financial struggles and "uncertainty" about holiday shopping as a sign that the entire holiday season might be a bust for retailers. What they failed to mention or buried at the bottom of these articles is that most other big box stores, like Walmart, are doing just fine and expect good holiday sales numbers.

In a recent article, I suggested that maybe Target isn't the best indicator for the economy as a whole because it's likely losing customers due to its woke practices. Well, yesterday, Walmart announced that's it actually rolling back its woke policies, and I fully expect that's going to go over pretty well with those people who are no longer shopping at Target.

From the Associated Press:

The changes, confirmed by Walmart on Monday, are sweeping and include everything from not renewing a five-year commitment for an equity racial center set up in 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd, to pulling out of a prominent gay rights index. And when it comes to race or gender, Walmart won’t be giving priority treatment to suppliers. Walmart’s moves underscore the increasing pressure faced by corporate America as it continues to navigate the fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June 2023 ending affirmative action in college admissions. Emboldened by that decision, conservative groups have filed lawsuits making similar arguments about corporations, targeting workplace initiatives such as diversity programs and hiring practices that prioritize historically marginalized groups.

The AP also reports that Walmart will no longer "feature sexual and transgender products aimed at minors," stop considering race and gender when choosing suppliers, and stop using "DEI" ( which stands for diversity, equity, and inclusion) in job titles and communications, among other practices. Filmmaker and activist Robby Starbuck posted a more extensive list on X:

MASSIVE news: Walmart is ending their woke policies. I can now exclusively tell you what’s changing and how it happened.



Last week I told execs at @Walmart that I was doing a story on wokeness there. Instead we had productive conversations to find solutions.



Below are the… pic.twitter.com/BD02xJQ0X2 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 25, 2024

The retailer joins other companies, like Tractor Supply, Harley-Davidson, Ford, and Lowe's that have also announced that they are stepping away from these types of initiatives. But it's not just the corporate world; higher education is waking up too. At least it is in one state.

"University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents has recommended a number of new and revised policies for its institutions, such as a commitment to institutional neutrality, the prohibiting of DEI tactics, and a mandatory education in America’s founding documents," according to the Georgia Virtue.

It's all laid out in a meeting agenda from November 12. New policies include hiring people based on their qualifications (what a novel idea!) and ensuring each of the 26 institutions that fall under the system remain neutral on social and political issues. The Board of Regents even goes as far as to say that universities must teach important American documents, including the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights, the Articles of Confederation, the Federalist Papers, the Gettysburg Address, the Emancipation Proclamation, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s Letter from Birmingham Jail. It also includes the Georgia Constitution and Bill of Rights.

As a Georgia resident and a product of said university system who was taking classes at the University of Georgia as recently as last year, I have to admit that I've always felt lucky that our higher education institutions don't seem to be quite as woke as those in other parts of the country. But I think this is a step in the right direction to prevent them from going that way. And I think it's proof that this so-called purple state still has a nice reddish tint. Let's hope more organizations follow.

