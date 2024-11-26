Nov. 26, 1789: America’s First National Thanksgiving

On this day in 1789, in accordance with the proclamation of President George Washington, Americans celebrated their first official national Thanksgiving holiday.

After years of war followed by internal political turmoil, Americans had reason to be grateful for their new nation and the realization of their hopes and dreams, the freedoms they had fought for and that their loved ones had died for. And our forefathers knew Whom to thank most of all for their liberties and prosperity: the only King America acknowledges, the Creator Who bestowed on us the rights the Founders so highly prized.

“Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be,” Washington wrote from a heart overflowing with gratitude.

Congress had asked the first President “to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.”

Washington was happy to oblige. Like all those on North American shores who had celebrated Thanksgivings before him, from Columbus to the Spanish settlers in Florida to the Pilgrims to his fellow Revolutionaries during the war, Washington knew that gratitude is a prerequisite for happiness.

Washington was a devout Christian who believed Judeo-Christian religiosity was as essential an ingredient for America’s present and future success and integrity as patriotism or love of liberty. He thanked God that first national Thanksgiving “for the peaceable and rational manner, in which we have been enabled to establish constitutions of government for our safety and happiness, and particularly the national One now lately instituted—for the civil and religious liberty with which we are blessed; and the means we have of acquiring and diffusing useful knowledge; and in general for all the great and various favors which he hath been pleased to confer upon us.”

This year, we in America have much to be grateful for as a nation. We live in the greatest and freest nation in world history. Most of us have comforts and luxuries at our fingertips that most people in the past could only dream of having. The anti-Constitution Democrats were resoundingly defeated in the 2024 election, and we can look forward to a return of peace, prosperity, and patriotism under a Trump-Vance administration.

We are starting to make headway in the culture wars, and though there is still a great deal of work to do, though many citizens have suffered much under the Biden-Harris regime, the dawn of a new era is rising. We can and should take the time this week to thank “that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was,” for all the blessings He has given us.

Read Washington’s full 1789 Thanksgiving Proclamation below:

By the President of the United States of America. a Proclamation. Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor—and whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me “to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.” Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be—That we may then all unite in rendering unto him our sincere and humble thanks—for his kind care and protection of the People of this Country previous to their becoming a Nation—for the signal and manifold mercies, and the favorable interpositions of his Providence which we experienced in the course and conclusion of the late war—for the great degree of tranquillity, union, and plenty, which we have since enjoyed—for the peaceable and rational manner, in which we have been enabled to establish constitutions of government for our safety and happiness, and particularly the national One now lately instituted—for the civil and religious liberty with which we are blessed; and the means we have of acquiring and diffusing useful knowledge; and in general for all the great and various favors which he hath been pleased to confer upon us. [And] also that we may then unite in most humbly offering our prayers and supplications to the great Lord and Ruler of Nations and beseech him to pardon our national and other transgressions—to enable us all, whether in public or private stations, to perform our several and relative duties properly and punctually—to render our national government a blessing to all the people, by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed—to protect and guide all Sovereigns and Nations (especially such as have shewn kindness unto us) and to bless them with good government, peace, and concord—To promote the knowledge and practice of true religion and virtue, and the encrease of science among them and us—and generally to grant unto all Mankind such a degree of temporal prosperity as he alone knows to be best. Given under my hand at the City of New-York the third day of October in the year of our Lord 1789.