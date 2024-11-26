They’re STILL Counting Votes, but Four Million Are Still Missing

The presidential election of 2024 was three weeks ago, but as of Tuesday morning, New Jersey has still counted only 91% of the votes that were cast (or something) there. California and Oregon have only gotten around to counting 93%. And so, several times a day, the popular vote totals for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris continue to be adjusted. Trump still has a comfortable lead, but Harris has (surprise, surprise) been steadily narrowing that lead. On what is quaintly still referred to as Election Day, Trump’s popular vote lead was about 4.5 million; now it’s down to 2.4 million and decreasing, but should still hold. The real question is: What happened to the four million voters who turned out for Old Joe Biden in 2020 but were nowhere to be found in 2024.

In 2020, 158,614,475 votes were officially cast. After deftly campaigning from his basement and saying and doing very little, Old Joe Biden received 81,286,454 and became, as Stephen Kruiser unforgettably dubbed him, “President LOL Eighty-One Million.” Trump got 74,225,926, and the rest were divided among the usual gang of self-important narcissists, head-in-the-clouds idealists, and incorrigible exhibitionists who run for president every four years.

By contrast, in 2024 thus far there have been 154,429,610 votes counted, or actually, a couple of hundred thousand more than that since the source doesn’t have the very latest totals for Trump and Harris as of yet. Decision Desk HQ currently lists 77,070,008 votes for Trump and 74,640,033 for Harris. There’s no telling how long the vote counting is going to go on, but it seems safe to say that we must be reaching the end, and that therefore we can conclude that roughly four million fewer votes were counted in 2024 than in 2020.

This is unprecedented in recent electoral history. In 2016, 137,143,218 votes were cast, which means that in 2020, fully 21 million people voted who had not done so in the previous election. In 2012, there were 129,237,642 votes. That represented a slight downturn from 2008, when there were 131,473,705 votes. In 2004, the total was 122,303,590. In 2000, it was 105,425,985.

Thus throughout this century, there has been a steady rise in the number of votes cast in presidential elections, with one reduction in 2012. 61.6% of eligible voters turned out to vote in 2008, with only 58.6% showing up four years later, so the lessening of voter interest likely explains why there were fewer votes cast in 2012 than in 2008.

By any standard, however, 2020 was an anomaly. Turnout was high, with 66.6% of eligible voters casting ballots. Yet with voter interest even higher in 2024 and nationwide reports of massive turnouts, four million fewer votes were cast.

Where did these four million people go?

It’s looking increasingly as if Kruiser and all the multitudes of others who were skeptical about the results of the 2020 election, only to be ridiculed, vilified, and deplatformed for their pains, have been proven correct. LOL Eighty-One Million indeed. The “water main break” in Atlanta, followed by the boxes of ballots pulled out from under tables and counted after the media and other observers had gone home, the covering of the windows in Detroit, and all the other signs of massive shenanigans in the 2020 election appear to have been a case of where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

It's a moot point now, as the nation has already suffered through almost all of the four years of the Biden regime that the highly suspicios election of 2020 gave us. Yet in a larger sense, it isn’t moot at all. If America is to have free and fair elections in the future, not only will the Republicans have to continue to exercise the vigilance that prevented large-scale chicanery in 2024; the incoming Trump administration will also have to undertake major election reform. Otherwise, the same forces that gave us Old Joe Biden will give us Kamala Harris or Gavin Newsom or some other socialist internationalist in 2028, and we will end up right back where we are now, and worse.

Trump faces an uphill battle, however, if he really tries to institute election reforms. He will be accused of doing exactly what the Democrats have done to corrupt the electoral process. Then again, Trump faces an uphill battle in doing every single thing he hopes to do in his second term. The battle to ensure the integrity of our elections, like so many others, must be joined.