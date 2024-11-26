CBS Reporter: Network Killed Hunter Biden Laptop Story with ‘Liberal Use of N-Word’ & Joe Biden Emails

In 2022, the heavily hyped “red wave” was lost at sea: Instead of a flood of conservative victories, Republicans underperformed and underwhelmed in the midterms. Many of the candidates championed by Trump were soundly defeated. In retrospect, it was the rock-bottom moment of the MAGA resurgence: The storm before the calm.

It forced the Republicans to reassess their outreach strategies and campaign tactics. And it gave the Democrats a false sense of confidence.

But everything was about to change.

Because, just 12 days before the 2022 elections, a certain social media platform changed hands. On October 27, 2022, Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter. Nobody realized it at the time, but it would go down in history as the single most consequential business acquisition of the 21st century.

No exaggeration: If Musk hadn’t purchased Twitter, Trump probably wouldn’t be president-elect right now.

Such is the power of free speech.

Before, the Tech Giants were unabashedly pro-censorship. Videos, articles, and opinions that differed from “approved government orthodoxy” were banished; violators were deplatformed. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and the rest were deleting accounts, demonetizing content, and tilting the playing field against conservatives.

Even parody accounts — like the Babylon Bee — were banned.

It was so insidious, Democratic operatives were able to bully the platforms into deleting legitimate, factual stories about President Biden’s son — simply by claiming they’re Russian propaganda! It gave liberals de facto control of the editorial policies for the mainstream media AND the leading social media platforms.

As a propagandist, you couldn’t ask for a better one-two punch. It was unbeatable.

Remember Donald Trump’s appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast? That was a seminal moment in the 2024 campaign; between YouTube and Spotify, it was viewed over 50 million times. It helped Trump capture the young male vote. But during the podcast, Trump questioned and criticized the results of the 2020 election.

Under the old rules, that video would’ve been banned!

But banning it wasn’t even an option anymore. YouTube and Facebook wouldn’t dare, because they knew if they did, Elon Musk would call them out, shame them, and then publish it on X.

Censorship only succeeds when the media is a unified cabal. But once another outlet goes rogue, the jig is up.

Only now are we learning the shocking extent of the old media censorship cabal. Catherine Herridge is a highly respected investigative journalist. She won numerous awards at Fox News before jumping ship to CBS News in 2019. While she was at CBS, she tried to give the network one helluva gift: a blockbuster news story that included racism, dugs, illegal activities, and the direct involvement of President Biden!

CBS News killed the story.

And then they fired her.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE BLOCKBUSTER STORY



The untold story of Hunter Biden reporting at CBS News.



1) Hunter Biden is deeply racist | N bombs were all over his emails.



2) CBS News killed the story.pic.twitter.com/O7g0juWJ2h — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 26, 2024

Watch the video yourself. (Please support Catherine Herridge by visiting her official website.)

According to Herridge, the Hunter Biden laptop story was fully vetted, authenticated, and ready to be published prior to the 2022 midterms, yet CBS News stubbornly refused. She noted that Hunter’s text messages included “the liberal use of the N-word.” (Which, y’know, is the kind of info that might be relevant to voters in the closing days of the 2022 midterms.)

Herridge also tried to report on Joe Biden’s direct use of his son’s laptop, where the president allegedly accessed his personal email account. (Why President Biden used Hunter’s laptop is unclear.) CBS News refused to cover this as well.

Question: If a CBS News reporter had evidence of Eric Trump using the N-word — on a laptop he shared with President Trump! — how many nanoseconds would it take before it’s published?

Different rules for Republicans than Democrats. That’s the power of a monopoly.

But once they lost their media monopoly, red waves were suddenly appearing on the horizon. Weird, huh?