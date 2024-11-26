California Declares WAR on Elon Musk: ‘This Is Insane.’

Different jobs attract different personality profiles. For example, the mentality of a Navy SEAL probably differs from that of a schoolteacher. (Although, if we’re talking public schools, there’s an overlapping skillset.)

Advertisement

One of the problems with law enforcement is that it tends to attract not just those who want to help their friends and neighbors, but those who really like to order other people around. The first category includes the overwhelming majority of policemen, FBI agents, and more; the second category includes the “bad apples” we hear about on the nightly news.

It’s a real problem.

Politics suffers a similar personality defect: In addition to attracting those who are sincerely, wholeheartedly dedicated to helping their constituents, politics also attracts narcissists, sociopaths, and wannabe monarchs — those duplicitous usurpers with a terminal bloodlust for being in charge.

Every sincere, well-intentioned politician is counter-balanced by dozens of dishonest colleagues who seek the wheels of power for their own betterment. They’re arrogant and insecure, hoping to placate their delusions of grandeur via appropriating political power.

And with it, they build a monument to themselves: A tribute to their own glory.

They can’t create. They can’t innovate. They can’t produce anything of value. So instead, they plunder from the producers and creators, redefining generosity as “giving away other people’s stuff.”

Advertisement

It works great at first: Turns out, the public REALLY likes getting something for nothing! The more freebies, the better!

But eventually, you run out of other people’s money to spend.

That’s the problem with wealthy, innovative, productive people: They have options.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.), a self-declared environmentalist and “climate change crusader,” has just declared war on Elon Musk and Tesla — even though Tesla is the only company in the world that actually manufactures electric vehicles in California!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk instantly noted the irony:

Even though Tesla is the only company who manufactures their EVs in California!



This is insane. https://t.co/EhVeG2TYqT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024

“This is insane.”

Even though Musk is responsible for bringing thousands of jobs to California — and even though he’s the Founding Father of the modern EV movement and has done more to popularize Green Tech than any man alive — he’s still being singled out by the state of California.

Why?

Because he committed the cardinal sin: He supported a Republican and challenged the Democrats’ base of power.

Different jobs attract different people, and Newsom didn’t become governor to be a humble public servant. That’s not what led him to politics.

Advertisement

He’s in it for the power.

In California, 55% of all EV vehicles are Tesla. Hyundai and BMW are a distant second and third, with just 6.4% and 5.5% market share, respectively. And neither Hyundai nor BMW are manufactured in California the way Teslas are!

So why does Newsom want to reinstate the EV tax credit, but deliberately exclude Tesla?

Simple: BMW and Hyundai aren’t jeopardizing Newsom’s power base. By contrast, Musk and Tesla are — which is why they must be singled out and punished.

For politicians like Gavin Newsom, this is entirely fair: Government decides who wins and loses, not the individual. And since the government “made” Elon Musk, it’s the government's right to break him.

Gavin Newsom is such a clown. He tried to take credit for Elon Musk’s success.



The lawfare against Elon Musk and his companies in California is not only unethical but also unlawful. Newsom should be immediately removed from office as governor.



pic.twitter.com/Qdp6f7ErPv — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 26, 2024

What the government giveth, the government taketh.

Newsom’s quixotic quest to kneecap Musk will ultimately fail, of course. There are 49 other states in the country that’d love to host (and tax) a Tesla plant. Those thousands of high-paying Tesla jobs (and billions of investment dollars) could revitalize multitudes of depressed communities. And besides, wealthy Californians who want a Tesla will just buy one elsewhere — letting Nevada or some other place pocket the car tax.

Advertisement

And that’s before President Trump intervenes.

Any California law that arbitrarily and capriciously targets a company for political retribution is constitutionally problematic, and if you think Trump will sit back and do nothing while his friends and allies are being attacked, then you don’t know Trump. The MAGA movement looks after its own.

Gavin Newsom has started a war that he can’t win. Not only will he lose, but among the biggest casualties will be the environmental movement, the state budget, and thousands of California jobs.

But that’s unimportant. After all, there’s only one California job that Newsom really cares about: His own.