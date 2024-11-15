The Morning Briefing: Here's Hoping the Dems' Cluelessness About the Election Lingers

Top O' the Briefing

As we are all aware, the Democrats struggle with things like reality and the truth. That's got them in a bit of a pickle right now. They know that many things went horribly wrong for them in this election. They also know that they have to figure out exactly what. They just don't have the skill set to do it, at leas not quickly, anyway. It's like they're trying to find their way out of the middle of the Mojave Desert in a dust storm with a map of Philadelphia.

This is very good news for the Republicans.

As part of my ongoing indulgence in post-election joy (couldn't resist), I have been poring over the various election reflections that Democrats have been engaging in since the night of November 5. At times, it almost seems that I've illicitly gotten my hands on a psychiatrist's notes. Prior to the election, I frequently said that the Democrats were mentally unwell. They're really struggling now.

Check out Granny Boxwine's hot take on why the Democrats faltered in the election, which Robert wrote about:

The fact that the Post’s “fact checks” are largely designed to intimidate, confuse, and undermine foes of the left’s agenda makes it all the more striking that on Wednesday, the Post’s fact-checking spotlight was shining on none other than Nancy Pelosi, who must have been all the more indignant that it wasn’t PJ Media or Fox catching her lying, but one of the left’s principal propaganda organs. Fox News reported Thursday that Pelosi “was fact-checked on Wednesday by the Washington Post for claiming that fewer migrants came into the U.S. under President Biden than under President-elect Trump's first term.” That’s right. Pelosi is actually claiming that President Open Borders let in fewer illegal migrants than President Wall.

Wow, somebody needs a nap.

Pelosi's lack of awareness about anything is stunning here. Yeah, she's older, but she hasn't lost it as bad as Joe Biden has. She's still one of the most powerful voices in the Democratic party. She not only whiffed with this pathetic attempt at self-blame, she somehow managed to strike out looking on just one pitch.

She's been in power so long that she's permanently drunk on the false narrative Kool-Aid. Pelosi is used to being able to utter falsehoods and either have them ignored or repeated in the media as facts. She doesn't know that that world no long exists. There are still millions of Democrats out there who are just like her.

I wrote a column yesterday about a series of interviews with prominent Democrats conducted by The New York Times. Bernie Sanders, of all people, was one of the only ones who got it right. He said that the Dems were a little too obsessed with identity politics. As I pointed out, he's not even a Democrat and loves to grouse about them. The Democratic elites will almost certainly ignore him.

We've seen most of the blame for Kamala Harris's failure heaped on Joe Biden. Here's what I wrote about that:

As with almost every other post-election MSM article about what went wrong, Dems are quick to blame Joe Biden for not dropping out sooner. He's a convenient scapegoat, but the blame should be directed at the Democratic National Committee. As my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green said and wrote many times in the last few months, if the Dems had let RFK Jr. debate Biden during the primaries, the old boy would have been out plenty early. The DNC has been rigging Democratic primaries in different ways for a long time. This year's trick was to wrap their fragile, elderly candidate in a cocoon and protect him from having to do any election year stuff until the last possible moment. They reaped what they sowed, and Joe Biden had nothing to do with it. As long as he remains the primary culprit in the debacle, they're looking at a rough 2028.

Republicans should greatly encourage the "Blame Biden" school of thought. It pretty much guarantees that the Democrats will never get close to the real reasons that they got run over by the electorate last week. That means that they can't fix what went wrong.

Historically, the party that's in the White House loses seats in every midterm election. Republicans got lucky this year and are hanging onto their miniscule majority in the House thanks to Donald Trump's popular vote success. If they go full clown car like they've done the last two years, 2026 is going to be very ugly for them.

However, if the Democrats want to keep courting the drag queen and celebrity vote while ignoring working class Americans, they're handing a gift to the GOP. Donald Trump keeps throwing all of the old rules out of the window, perhaps he can reverse the midterm curse. Stranger things have happened, many of them in the last four years.

It's safe to say that the Democrats aren't going to be cozying up to the truth anytime soon. This new Trump GOP just might be able to do something with that.

