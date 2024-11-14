Bernie Sanders Is the Only One Who Gets It Right in NY Times Election Post Mortem

It has been interesting to watch the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media attempt to examine what went wrong for them in this election. They know that the beatdown delivered by Donald Trump and JD Vance was so thorough that they can't dismiss it as merely an anomaly from which they'll easily bounce back.

The reason that they are at least willing to try and figure things out is because they have begun to lose their grip on some reliably Dem voting blocs, namely Latinos, young black men, and the indoctrinated youth. It was a wakeup call that has left them disoriented. That disorientation is evident in the blame game that has erupted on the American Left; most of them don't have a clue about why they really lost.

The confusion isn't the overriding factor in why they don't — and may never — grasp the essence of their failure in the 2024 presidential election. The real problem for the Democrats is that they rarely engage in introspection. They are practically allergic to any kind of self-reflection. The Democrats' default is to blame Republicans for their failures.

If only the GOP were that functional and powerful, right?

The latest roundtable examination of the Democrats' 2024 comes to us from one of its major players, The New York Times:

A depressed and demoralized Democratic Party is beginning the painful slog into a largely powerless future, as its leaders grapple with how deeply they underestimated Donald J. Trump’s resurgent hold on the nation. The nationwide repudiation of the party stunned many Democrats who had expressed a “nauseous” confidence about their chances in the final weeks of the race. As they sifted through the wreckage of their defeats, they found no easy answers as to why voters so decisively rejected their candidates.

As with almost every other post-election MSM article about what went wrong, Dems are quick to blame Joe Biden for not dropping out sooner. He's a convenient scapegoat, but the blame should be directed at the Democratic National Committee. As my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green said and wrote many times in the last few months, if the Dems had let RFK Jr. debate Biden during the primaries, the old boy would have been out plenty early.

The DNC has been rigging Democratic primaries in different ways for a long time. This year's trick was to wrap their fragile, elderly candidate in a cocoon and protect him from having to do any election year stuff until the last possible moment. They reaped what they sowed, and Joe Biden had nothing to do with it. As long as he remains the primary culprit in the debacle, they're looking at a rough 2028.

According to its authors, "more than two dozen interviews" were conducted for this article. Most of the responses that are covered show the general state of cluelessness among the Dems. The only one that makes any sense was offered by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.):

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the longtime progressive standard-bearer, blamed what he called a party-wide emphasis on identity politics at the expense of focusing on the economic concerns of working-class voters. “It’s not just Kamala,” he said. “It’s a Democratic Party which increasingly has become a party of identity politics, rather than understanding that the vast majority of people in this country are working class. This trend of workers leaving the Democratic Party started with whites, and it has accelerated to Latinos and Blacks.” Mr. Sanders, a political independent who has long criticized the influence of the party’s biggest donors and veteran operatives, offered a pessimistic forecast: “Whether or not the Democratic Party has the capability, given who funds it and its dependency on well-paid consultants, whether it has the capability of transforming itself, remains to be seen.”

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner!

Of course, Sanders isn't even a Democrat, he only registers with them when he wants to run for president. As a target of the aforementioned DNC primary rigging, he isn't afraid to be critical of the party.

Throughout the entire election cycle and both Democratic candidates, I stuck to one firm belief about how things were really playing out in America's heartland. I repeatedly said that I believed that Joe and Martha Democrat in Flyover USA couldn't possibly feel much of a connection with the "drag queen story hour" Dems on the coasts. They were too worried about their grocery budgets to get excited about Karine Jean-Pierre having "Black Lesbian" on her résumé.

The rightward trends in the coastal blue states would indicate that the Dems there were feeling the disconnect as well.

Because Sanders is viewed as a burr under the Democrats' saddle by the party elite, it's unlikely that they'll give his opinion serious thought right now. Even if they treated Sanders as a wise elder statesman, the Democrats remain all-in on identity politics. They can't take their chips out of that pot. That's why there was never any choice but Kamala Harris when Biden was out of the way. I spent a good chunk of the year arguing with the conservative throngs who insisted that Gavin Newsom was eventually going to be on the 2024 ballot. There was no way that the black female vice-president was going to be kicked to the curb and replaced by a white dude. Not in today's Democratic Party.

Not surprisingly, the Times authors don't examine their employer's overwhelming role in the Democrats' failure this year. The Gray Lady is the 800 lb. gorilla that sits atop the Democrats' false narrative machine. The Times protected Joe Biden, portraying his obvious decline as something the Republicans were making up just to be mean. The organization then became the primary architect of the Kamala Harris myth that was constructed after July 21.

Then there's the fact that, rather than even attempt to objectively try and figure out why Trump is still popular with Republican voters, the Times Editorial Board and Opinion section writers felt that all they had to do was turn their demonization screeching machine up to 11.

The confidence that the Democrats felt was created and fed by The New York Times. The good news for the Republicans is that the Times's Coastal Media Bubble™ overlords won't be getting a clue any quicker than the Dem politicians.