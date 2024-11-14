Let Them Eat 'Prison Sandwiches': Is This Why Kamala Lost Wisconsin?

In an effort to make Kamala Harris more relatable while she ran for president, her campaign attempted to play up this whole "foodie" persona she supposedly possesses. Her run was such a s**t show, however, that you may have missed it.

"Her passion for food runs deep," Bon Appetit said in an article published on its site called "Kamala Harris’s Passion for Food Goes Beyond Politics." In an article on Eater.com, the headline reads, "Most politicians fumble when it comes to food. Could Kamala Harris be the exception?" followed by a picture of the vice president flipping burgers on a grill.

Vogue published an article in October titled "Why It Matters That Kamala Can Cook" and then excitedly wrote about how Harris dry brines her turkey, isn't afraid of a little bacon grease, and will probably write a cookbook when she's in office. A September MSNBC headline read "Hail to the chef? Kamala Harris is locking down Food Network voters," and the website Food Politics published an orgasmic piece called "Kamala Harris is a foodie? Who knew?"

We saw her make strategic stops at restaurants throughout her campaign, falsely claim she was the first vice president to grow chili peppers (Thomas Jefferson did it first), and then there was that whole awkward exchange about "white guy tacos" with her bizarro pick for vice president, Tim Walz.

But according to a story published in the New York Post Wednesday night, it seems like the Harris campaign should have turned its focus on food away from what Kamala cooks to what it served the voters who they were vying for in Wisconsin — because the difference is quite stark.

A union tradesman who spoke to the Post said that an out-of-state group campaigning for the vice president came to Racine County in October, where over 400 workers were building a data center for Microsoft, and served a lackluster lunch while droning on about how Donald Trump is bad. "Prison sandwiches" — that's what he called them.

"A co-worker told me that he was working at Racine County Correctional … close to this job site … and he witnessed the inmates making those exact lunches for the other inmates," the man told the Post. The meal consisted of sandwiches made from a single slice of ham and stale bread, accompanied by a "tiny apple" and chips. That's hardly a decent meal for a hardworking tradesman.

The man wasn't sure who funded the meals, but he assumed it was the Harris campaign. And as we all know by now, the campaign was too busy paying celebrities to show up at rallies to put any of its billion-dollar campaign money into courting the voters who actually mattered.

Wisconsin was one of those states that was anybody's guess as to who would come out on top on Election Day, but in the end, President Trump eked out a win with just under 30,000 more votes than Harris. Perhaps if the Harris campaign had treated the hardworking men and women of the state with a little more dignity, it could have won. But this is just another small example in a sea of many of how Kamala Harris, the people who work for her, and the rest of the Washington, D.C. establishment are out of touch and have no respect for voters outside of their liberal elitist bubble.