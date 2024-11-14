They're Gaslighting Us About Why Kamala Didn’t Do Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Matt Margolis | 9:38 AM on November 14, 2024

When President Trump sat down for an interview with Joe Rogan for his podcast, it was a big deal. The interview went for a full three hours, completely unedited. It was a huge hit, accumulating more than 50 million views.

Advertisement

The Harris-Walz campaign was under immense pressure to have Kamala also appear on the podcast. Would it have made a difference in the election? No, but the campaign knew it would have been an ideal way to appeal to male voters, and many Democrats were upset, thinking it would have made the difference.

With the election over, the campaign is still trying to explain why the interview never happened. I’m sorry, but the current claim from Jennifer Palmieri, a senior adviser to Doug Emhoff, doesn’t pass the smell test, and it reeks of post-defeat blame game garbage.

“There was a backlash with some of our progressive staff that didn’t want her to be on it, and how there would be a backlash,” Palmieri said on Wednesday, according to a report from the Financial Times.

Palmieri also said news leaking that Harris was in talks to do Rogan’s show created a “very weird dynamic” with the podcaster.

“Because all of a sudden he’s on his heels about how his audience is going to react to this, and the demands that they were going to put on him to be tough on her,” Palmieri said at a conference organised by The Clearing House, a payments group owned by large US banks.

A representative from Harris’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The blame game must not have gone over well at KamalaHQ, however, and Palmieri promptly backtracked in a post on X/Twitter. There, she said the interview never happened due to scheduling issues and claimed that “the campaign had made decision to pursue the interview and the Vice President was prepared to do it.”

Advertisement

For his part, Rogan said he was willing to accept some conditions the campaign had on topics, which actually surprised me. What didn't surprise me was that the campaign also wanted to know if the interview would be edited.

“There was a few restrictions of things they didn’t want to talk about, but I said, ‘I don’t give a f**k.’ I go, ‘Get her in here, like whatever you want to talk about.’ And they want to know if I edit,” Rogan said. “I’m like, ‘There’s not going to be any editing, there’s no editing. We’re not going to edit.'”

Why would the campaign want to know this, unless they were hoping there would be an opportunity for Kamala's answers to be altered to make her sound better, like what happened with her "60 Minutes" interview?

There's more evidence that Palmieri's explanation for why the interview didn't happen is pure bunk. While she says it came down to a scheduleing issue, according to Rogan, he was willing to accommodate Kamala’s schedule to record the interview while she was in Texas for infamous rally where Beyoncé spoke for a few minutes on Oct. 25.

“She had an opportunity to come … You could look at this and you could say, ‘Oh, you’re being a diva,’ but she had an opportunity to come here when she was in Texas. And I literally gave them an open invitation,” Rogan asserted at the time. “I said, ‘Anytime.’ I said, ‘If she’s done at 10, we’ll come back here at 10.’ I go, ‘I’ll do it at 9 in the morning, I’ll do it at 10 p.m., I’ll do it at midnight if she’s up, she wants to, you know, drink a Red Bull and f****n’ party on.’”

Advertisement

But the Harris-Walz campaign didn’t take him up on the offer.

Related: Here’s Why Everyone Should Chill Out About Thune’s Election as Senate Leader

Rogan went out of his way to accommodate Harris, and the campaign passed. So, was this really a scheduling issue? Obviously not. Was this really about concerns of backlash? Come on, really? How many people were convinced she needed to do the podcast to appeal to male voters? 

Why don't we just be honest about why the interview didn't happen? Harris largely stuck to interviews with friendly networks and interviewers, and even those didn't work out well for her because she's terrible off the cuff. That's why the campaign wanted to know if the interview would be edited. They knew Kamala couldn't handle the interview without looking stupid. They couldn't and still can't say this, so the blame game is being waged. Plain and simple.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: LOL — Joe and Jill Biden Totally Have Matching MAGA Hats Stephen Kruiser
Is Matt Gaetz a Sacrificial Lamb and/or Our ‘Big Bag of Blood’? Scott Pinsker
ABC in 'Panic Mode,' Scrambles to Bring in Pro-Trump Personalities for 'The View,' Other Shows Rick Moran
Elizabeth Warren Disrespects the Entire Military with One Single Tweet Sarah Anderson
Another Member of the Trump Family Is Ready to Hold Office Sarah Anderson
Thank God No One Was Able to 'Save' the GOP From Donald Trump Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
It's the End of the Deep State As We Know It, and I Feel Like Celebrating
45th, 46th and 47th Presidents Meet, and Prove the Dems Were Lying All Along
Tim Dillon vs. Culture: The Greatest Satire in a Generation
Advertisement