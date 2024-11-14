Pelosi’s Latest Big Lie Is Too Much Even for the Washington Post

The Washington Post’s fact checks have by and large been tools of partisan politics. We saw this most notoriously in Oct. 2020, when the Post undercut reports that Hunter Biden arranged what looked to all the world like an influence-peddling meeting between one of his foreign business clients and The Big Guy, that is, his father, who was vice president at the time.

The fact that the Post’s “fact checks” are largely designed to intimidate, confuse, and undermine foes of the left’s agenda makes it all the more striking that on Wednesday, the Post’s fact-checking spotlight was shining on none other than Nancy Pelosi, who must have been all the more indignant that it wasn’t PJ Media or Fox catching her lying, but one of the left’s principal propaganda organs.

Fox News reported Thursday that Pelosi “was fact-checked on Wednesday by the Washington Post for claiming that fewer migrants came into the U.S. under President Biden than under President-elect Trump's first term.” That’s right. Pelosi is actually claiming that President Open Borders let in fewer illegal migrants than President Wall.

Give Pelosi credit for audacity: she knows there is a certain segment of people out there who will believe her and dismiss the claims of her opponents, and even of the Washington Post fact check because they’re ideologically committed to the idea that the Democrats, and the left in general, are on the side of righteousness, justice, and truth. And after all, how many people out there are really paying attention? She knew she had a good chance to get some people to believe her claims, no matter how outlandish, and on this occasion, she really went for the gold medal of chutzpah.

In the midst of an election post-mortem, Pelosi said: "I don’t think we were clear enough by saying fewer people came in under President Joe Biden than came under Donald Trump.” Yeah, maybe you and your cadres weren’t clear enough in making that point because it is wildly, howlingly, blazingly, outlandishly false. But Pelosi coolly went on to ascribe the catastrophic Democrat loss of the presidency, the Senate, and the House to a failure to make themselves clear: "It’s clarity of the message, and if that’s what Bernie’s talking about, and that’s what Joe Manchin’s talking about, we weren’t clear in our message as to what things are, then I agree with that."

I don’t. And neither does any sane human being. The Democrat message was plenty clear. Everyone knew what a vote for Kamala Harris meant: open borders, higher taxes, rising crime, unvetted migration, the cultural glorification of perversion and insanity, and the vilification and persecution of patriots. By a decisive margin that should actually have been much greater, given what was at stake, Americans rejected that. They didn’t vote for Kamala Harris because they weren’t clear on where she stood.

And people who understand that a nation must have a border or it is no nation at all certainly didn’t vote for Harris, because they didn’t buy Pelosi’s attempt to portray the Democrats as the party that actually cares about and wants to protect the citizens of the United States.

The Post’s fact check of the congresswoman from Absolut stated: “It’s a documented fact that at least four times as many migrants entered the United States under Biden than under Trump.” The Post was patient with Pelosi — after all, they’re playing for the same team — and so it noted that “a Pelosi aide said that she meant to refer to deportations and pointed to a Reuters article that Biden was now deporting more people than Trump.”

This also, however, was unsatisfactory: the article that the Pelosi team sent over, said the Post, “showed that in fiscal year 2024, Biden was on pace to exceed the number of deportations of any single year under Trump. But the article did not say that deportations under Biden would be higher than they were under Trump — far from it. Through four years, Biden almost certainly will have fewer deportations than Trump, according to the Reuters count.”

The Post concluded by awarding Pelosi "Four Pinocchios." It was ignominious treatment for the former speaker of the house, made all the more insulting by the fact that it came from the Washington Post. But you know what they say: democracy dies in darkness and all that.