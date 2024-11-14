Someone Finally Tells Nancy Pelosi What the Rest of Us Are Thinking. Who It Is Will Surprise You.

When Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman first came on the national scene, I can't say I was impressed. Granted, the majority of Democrats in office these days don't impress me, but he seemed extra unimpressive. Lately, however, I've gained a little bit of respect for the man.

Advertisement

Nancy Pelosi hasn't been making a lot of friends in the Democrat Party lately after throwing Joe Biden under the bus. Last week, while appearing on a New York Times podcast, she blamed the president, who she essentially forced to drop out and stop his reelection bid, for costing Democrats the 2024 presidential election. "Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race," she said, adding that the plan was for there to be an open primary, but Biden endorsed Kamala Harris before anyone could stop him.

Some Dems have had little disputes with her here and there over the matter, but Fetterman didn't mince words today when he called Pelosi out for trying to "have it both ways" in an interview with Politico. But he didn't stop there. He also suggested that it's high time for 84-year-old Pelosi to step aside and let a new generation of Democrats take over.

People like Pelosi, she really tried to — what’s the word I’m looking for? — she embraced this ‘she’s the godmother, she’s the enforcer.’ And now she’s blaming Biden. Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted, and now you’re still blaming Biden. I think it’s really ironic that you have a woman at age 84 and she is still hanging on. Why not give a younger generation an opportunity to occupy that seat?

Advertisement

Finally, someone was brave enough to say the quiet part out loud. Look, I'm not an ageist. I, like most of the country, just voted for a 78-year-old man for president. But Pelosi has been in politics since long before I was born, and she's been a congresswoman since 1987. She literally just won re-election yet again this year with over 81% of the vote in her congressional district. Who the hell is voting for her? I've never been to this district myself, and I'm kind of glad because I don't think I ever want to be surrounded by 261,797 people who think she's a good idea.

Anyway, surprisingly, Fetterman seems to be one of the few Democrats who understands why Donald Trump and the Republicans not only won the election but won it big. He said that Trump has a special connection with Pennsylvania, and all you had to do was open your eyes to see it. According to Politico, he called western Pennsylvania a “Walmart of Trump swag” where “people are pulling up and buying that s**t” like “fireworks on July 3rd.”

When asked if he could work with Trump on any major issues, he said, "Sure. Protecting the American steel industry. Being very unapologetically pro-Israel. Being very, very muscular against China." All great points.

Advertisement

I probably wouldn't vote for him, but Fetterman is kind of growing on me as a human being. Yesterday, he even gave a little chuckle as he called Trump's cabinet nominations "God-tier-level trolling." It's nice to see at least one Democrat who doesn't take every little thing so seriously and doesn't see what happened on Election Day as the End of Times.