The Morning Briefing: GOP Holds the House, So Trump's Two-Year Disruptor Clock Is Ticking

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends Barratrusk preferred an uncomplicated Chenin Blanc to accompany his trademark Slim Jim/Muenster panini at choir luncheons.

Many thanks to my friend Chris Queen for filling in for me yesterday. My reunion weekend was a resounding success and it was nice having an extra day to mostly avoid the news.

The one thing that I was paying attention to throughout the weekend was the interminably slow vote count in Arizona's 6th Congressional District, which was one of the keys to Republicans keeping control of the House. It was a frustrating one. One of my best friends said, "The stagecoach delivering the ballots has a wheel stuck in a rut outside of Tombstone." Honestly, that was one of the more plausible explanations I'd heard to explain the ridiculous process here.

As Paula reported last night, it finally happened:

It's official: Republicans will maintain control of the House of Representatives for the next term. Decision Desk HQ called the race for Arizona's 6th Congressional District for Republican Juan Ciscomani and shortly thereafter called the House for Republicans.

As I'm writing this Decision Desk HQ has the Republicans sitting at 219 in the House. It looks like they will probably get to 221 by the time the stagecoaches in California and Alaska get out of their ruts. That's not an overwhelming majority, but it can accomplish something in tandem with the majority that the Republicans will enjoy in the Senate next year.

There are a lot of moving parts to making the GOP's upcoming ability to flex yield positive results. The remaining squishes could be a problem, which Scott mentions here. It is Trump's party now, but there are still remnants of the Butthurt Bush Vestige Caucus in Congress. If either John Thune or John Cornyn becomes Senate majority leader, President Trump will have to do a lot more arm-twisting for the next couple of years.

The whisper-thin majority in the House is going to have to do a lot more governing than it has for the last two years. There will be no time for foot-stomping internecine purity tantrums. If another George Santos shows up, leave him in office until the cops drag him away. The GOP kept its majority thanks to Trump's popular vote coattails and he deserves some functional gratitude. The 2026 midterms will be here in a blink of an eye; Trump can't waste time babysitting fragile egos if he is to affect real change, which is what we voted for.

I don't have any trepidation about the next Trump administration. He's focused and he's surrounding himself with good people. He's risen to this moment. He won't disappoint.

Those of us who have been hanging around the Republicans for a long time are used to them spending most of their time in the majority gazing deep into the mouths of gift horses. We became used to being disappointed by them. We're not in the mood for that after this election, however. We're going to need more than a few hearings with some fiery exchanges and everybody going back about their business afterward.

The Swamp can't drain until the heads start to roll. A loud clock is going to start ticking on January 20, 2025 and the restless electorate that made last Tuesday happens needs the Republicans in Congress to listen to it.

