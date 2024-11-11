The 'Business of America' Is Government. Here’s Hoping Trump Addresses That

President Calvin Coolidge, who was in office exactly one century ago, famously said: “The business of America is business.”

If only that were still true.

Today, the business of America is government.

Advertisement

Governments everywhere dominate every nook and cranny of our lives.

We have a TITANIC, OBSCENE federal government. It’s so huge that nine of the twenty wealthiest counties in the U.S. are D.C. suburbs.

Get that? The federal government steals and spends so much money that it has spawned the largest and richest consolidation of grifters in human history.

But that ain’t nearly all the government awfulness.

There are fifty state governments, 2,000+ county governments, 5,000+ city governments, and a suffocating patchwork poison quilt of myriad innumerable other government entities draped over the entire U.S., all of which are taxing and regulating us into oblivion.

Anywhere you are in America there are three, four, five—or more—government entities robbing and regulating you. State and local taxes are so high in many states that residents have successfully fought for years to deduct those taxes from their federal taxes. For example, SALT Deduction: How to Write Off State and Local Tax.

It is, of course, absurd. At the federal level, we should not be subsidizing the idiotic tax policies of states and localities.

Hey, high-tax-state residents: How about working to lower your taxes rather than working to write them off and raise ours?

ALL of this—and MUCH more—demonstrates:

Before you can do business in America, you have to do “business” with the many governments lording over the country.

Decades of this multi-government uber-dominance is how we got into the current anti-America, uber-crony, uber-consolidated nightmare mess.

When so many governments get this huge, they become pay-to-play entities for businesses. The bigger the businesses, the better equipped they are to pay-to-play.

Advertisement

Big Business LOVES Big Government.

They can most easily afford it. They can absorb the higher taxes and bigger regulations and better afford to bribe the government.

To tailor the latter to suit the former: Big Biz bribes Big Gov.

That’s the cronyism.

Big Gov murders Big Biz’s small competitors who can’t afford the cronyism and huge government aimed at them by Big Biz.

Big Biz then buys up their former competitors at pennies on the dollar.

That’s the consolidation:

These Three Firms Own Corporate America

These Three Fund Families Control 74% of the Equity ETF Market

As if that wasn’t enough consolidation: With $20 Trillion Between Them, BlackRock and Vanguard Could Own Almost Everything by 2028

Three becomes two.

How did Democrats become the Party of Big Business? By long being the Party of Big Government.

Now that they’ve grown governments everywhere to these obscene levels, they are happily in bed with Big Biz—in the pay-to-play business:

Billionaires and Business Leaders Are Backing Kamala Harris

Meet the Silicon Valley Billionaires, Corporate CEOs, and Founders Backing Kamala Harris

Wall Street’s Billionaires and Big-Hitters Are Backing Kamala Harris

Wall Street is an especially transparent example of this corrupt, crony obscenity beyond even the BlackRock-Vanguard-State Street dominance already mentioned.

The Wall Street “elite,” wanting to continue their corrupt cronyism, hive-mind-endorsed Harris.

But Trump won. Then this happened—Stocks Surge to Record Highs as Trump Returns to Presidency—because actual businesses will do better out from under the Biden-Harris administration’s ongoing, rolling tax-and-reg avalanche.

Advertisement

But Big Business long ago stopped engaging in actual business and became nigh solely dependent upon government crony “business.”

We’ve long known this to be a lie: “What’s good for Wall Street is good for Main Street.”

We now also know that “What’s good for Main Street is bad for Wall Street.”

And: “What’s good for stocks is bad for Wall Street.”

With Trump's election, small businesses are seeing fewer taxes and regulations in the future, which is good for their actual business models, so, their stocks have soared.

But lower taxes and fewer regulations mean less cronyism for the government to throw around, which is bad for the Wall Street "elites" and their phony “business” model.

We can sum this up thusly: “What’s bad for D.C. is good for the U.S."