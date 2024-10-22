The Morning Briefing: The Great Democrat McMeltdown of '24 Might've Supersized Trump's Chances

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Twellybünd felt that the occasional artisanal camphor massage kept his ferret Gerald in prime fighting condition.

When I first heard that Donald Trump was going to a little fry cook action at a Pennsylvania McDonald's to needle Kamala Harris, I got a good chuckle out of it and was looking forward to the pictures. I thought a few of my colleagues would get some fun stories about it, and that would be that. The fact that I got some material for yesterday's Briefing from it was just a bonus.

Little did I think that we would still be talking about it all throughout Monday. Or, more specifically, the Democrats would still be talking about it.

As any social media veteran knows, the Number One rule when being trolled online is to not take the bait. It applies to conventional media as well. What Trump and his team did at McDonald's was a master class in trolling and it is obvious that Kamala and the Dems don't know Rule One.

My friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote a brief history of unsuccessful and successful staged presidential campaign photo-ops, and here's a little bit from that about Trump's Mickey D's stint:

On the flip side, Trump's McDonald's appearance was so effective that Newsweek is even attacking the Feasterville-Trevose franchise. "This is how you know that Trump's event was successful," my old X buddy Fusilli Spock tweeted. "They're attacking the McDonald's location because, a few months ago, someone didn't wash their hands correctly. It's not enough to be against the candidate, they have to attack anyone & anything they see as enabling him."

Newsweek doesn't actually do any journalism anymore. Its correspondent got the tip about the "story" from a Kamala Harris fan account on X, which our sister site Twitchy covered the day before.

The freakout kept spreading like wildfire throughout Dem World. I mean, it was a full-on mass diaper soiling. My Townhall friend and colleague Matt Vespa wrote about more of the foot-stomping, including Tim Walz's whining to the shrieking harridans of "The View" about Trump's time in McDonald's being "disrespectful":

Also, having Tampon Tim out there saying that it was disrespectful only shows that the Left can only cope and seethe as Trump rounds the bases.

Walz told the coven that Harris "actually worked at a McDonald's," which no one on Earth has been able to confirm. The New York Times flexed its journalistic power to say that Trump's claim about Harris never working at McDonald's is false because two of their writers found "a friend" who told them that she did, which Bonchie covered at RedState.

On Monday's episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere," Mr. Green and I were discussing how much the Harris campaign is flailing down the stretch. That they want to turn a couple of hours in a Pennsylvania McDonald's into a multi-day distraction is proof not only of the Democrats' mental instability, but of the fact that Harris and Walz are without any kind of a closing argument for the American voters.

Seriously, this is a story that should have been over by the time Trump hit the Steelers game on Sunday night. Harris and the rest of the Democrats are in full "chickens with their heads cut off" mode now, however. They can't help but be ridiculous, because their anointed candidate is, in every way, shape, and form, an unmitigated disaster.

An unmitigated disaster who never worked at a McDonald's.

Imagine an election that's so freaking weird that a burger-flipping campaign "event" might have given Trump the edge he needs at the end of this slog. My friend Ward Clark writes over at RedState that even inveterate Trump-hater Piers Morgan said that what Trump did might be the best political stunt he's "ever seen."

We all deserve a break today.

I'll leave you with this:

Everything Isn't Awful

In the background, grazing continues unabated by the tomfoolery.

VIP

Kruiser's 'BTB': Kamala Reminds Us That Democrats Hate God and Most Americans

Democrats Despise Both Their Opponents AND Supporters

There Are a Lot of Good Reasons Why Trump Is Favored to Win

No Matter Who Wins This Election, This Needs to Happen

