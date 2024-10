We are so close to election day that I can almost feel the hangover.

There are just five Five O'Clock Somewhere shows left before the big day, including today's. For Monday, Nov. 4 — the day before the big day — we're planning something special.

Advertisement

But that doesn't mean you want to miss anything between now and then because, as our VIP Gold family knows, 5OS is your twice-weekly dose of much-needed levity.

So buckle up. It's gonna be a helluva ride.