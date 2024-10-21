Indiana Kids Ignored in Schools as Migrants Flood In

Children and parents in one Indiana town are accusing the Biden-Harris administration of making their town unsafe and overwhelming their schools with the illegal immigrant flood.

Advertisement

Logansport, Ind., was once a pretty sleepy town, the New York Post reported, but now residents are afraid of walking around downtown and kids are leaving schools where staff are preoccupied with teaching new arrivals who don’t speak English. Why? Democrats have sent a significant number of illegal aliens there. Cass County Health Department Administrator Serenity Alter estimated to the Post that the area’s population has shot up 30%.

The county had 38,000 residents as of 2020, but now up to 11,000 illegals have arrived and changed both the schools and the safety level in Logansport. Mayor Chris Martin puts the number of illegal alien arrivals closer to 3,000 (though his whining about politicians calling attention to the migrant crisis makes his comments questionable), but it is not certain which estimate is more accurate.

In any case, residents who spoke to the Post were frustrated with the Biden-Harris administration since the number of Haitian immigrant children in Logansport schools has gone up 15-fold since 2021. There were 14 Haitian students in 2021, and now there are 207. County officials have also noted that the number of illegal immigrants from countries without medical screening has placed a serious strain on emergency rooms, not least because many of the migrants don’t speak English. Tuberculosis is one medical threat migrants have brought to Indiana.

Advertisement

“Do something. Our community cannot withstand this many people being here,” Candice Espinoza, a young local photographer, said as a plea to failed Border Czar Kamala Harris. Mother-of-two Nancy Baker had a brief and furious response when the Post asked her what she would say to Harris: “Get off my property. I don’t see how she can stand behind Biden the whole time and she keeps deflecting anytime they ask questions.”

Baker explained that her 16-year-old dropped out of her local high school because she felt that the teachers weren’t spending any time on the students who already spoke English; that is, the non-migrants. “There were way too many kids and it seemed to her that since they didn’t speak the language, or didn’t understand what was going on, they were getting more attention,” she said. Schools across the nation have dedicated extra resources to migrant kids who can’t speak the language, even though it’s U.S. taxpayers who fund the schools.

Baker added, “And so she and the other kids who grew up here who were having issues or struggling in certain things weren’t able to get the attention that they needed — the help they needed from the school.” Cheyanne Baker had been an honor roll student, but as she started to struggle, she decided to make the switch to online homeschooling.

Advertisement

“You can’t just focus all your resources on one group of children and everybody else is falling behind,” Cheyanne’s mom told the Post. Cheyanne agreed, “It’s like the teacher is so busy with them that no one else gets to learn anything, it feels like.”

Haitian migrants harassed Baker’s daughter too.

“She was walking by herself and she was walking that way and two of them were going this way, she just kinda smiled at them as they walked by. They started yelling for her after they got past her. She turned around and she looked at them and they were like, ‘Come here! Come here!'” Baker said. “She’s like, ‘No, no, no, I’m good.’ She started walking fast. They chased her. She had to run all the way down to the coffee shop,” the mom said. “She’s scared to go outside.”

Espinoza, also a mother, accused teachers of giving Haitians “special treatment” in dedicating more time to help them understand assignments. “Their reading, their comprehension is going to lessen because they’re going to have to lower the kids’ expectations,” Espinoza, who plans to vote for border hardliner Donald Trump, says.

Related: Don’t Be Fooled: Texas Dem Colin Allred Has an Anti-Border Security Record

The young photographer has installed security cameras as Haitian immigrants scaring her customers and staring into her window unsettled her. “They stand there staring at my house with cameras on their phones. I don’t know if they’re recording, what they’re doing,” she said, noting that the Haitians will even stand around at night watching her property. “My clients wouldn’t even get out of their car for their photo shoot. I had to take them somewhere else because they are scared of them.” Espinoza is hoping a second Trump presidency will improve her state again.

Advertisement

Police in Ohio received reports of Haitians stealing and cooking pets. According to recently revealed ICE data, over 660,000 criminals have been allowed into America as part of the illegal alien invasion. It’s no wonder Logansport residents feel unsafe and abandoned by illegal alien-loving Harris.