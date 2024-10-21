Gun Control Paradise: 21 Shot in Chicago Over Weekend

Chicagoans are living in a gun control paradise. At least 21 people were shot over this past weekend, proving once again that harsh gun laws protect nobody while empowering violent criminals.

Advertisement

Breitbart reported that five of the 21 Chicago shootings were fatal this past weekend, with one casualty only 17 years old. Yet Chicago has some of the strictest anti-gun laws in the nation. The tragedy of the continued extreme death toll in Democrat-run Chicago illustrates a fact the Founders knew well, which is why we have a Second Amendment; “gun control” laws benefit only would-be tyrants in charge and criminals on the street.

As Thomas Jefferson wisely observed about restrictions on gun ownership, “For an unarmed man may be attacked with greater confidence than an armed man.” Chicago is the perfect illustration of that.

From Breitbart:

ABC 7 reported that the first of the weekend’s fatal shootings occurred at 8:41 p.m. Saturday “in the 3800-block of S Ellis Avenue.” Two men opened fire on a 32-year-old man, striking him numerous times in the chest. He was transported to a hospital, where he died. The second fatal shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m. Sunday and involved a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. He, too, was taken to hospital and died there.

Advertisement

As of last year, Chicagoans had an estimated one-in-15 chance of being shot by age 40. As of 2018, 94% of mass shootings since 1950 had occurred in gun-free zones. This makes perfect logical sense when you think about it. Why would someone who wants to kill lots of people go to an area where his potential victims are likely to be armed?

But that is a simple analysis that Democrats rarely engage in, either because they want to confiscate guns to make people dependent on government for protection or because they are brainwashed. Certainly, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson doesn’t care how ineffective “gun control” is at protecting his citizens.

Two hours later, just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old with numerous gunshot wounds was found “in the 8500-block of S. Saginaw Avenue.” He died after being transported to the hospital. The weekend’s fourth fatal shooting occurred just after 8:00 p.m. at “the Morse CTA Red Line stop on the North Side.” A 27-year-old was standing outside when someone opened fire on him from inside an SUV, fatally wounding him. CBS News noted that the final shooting death of the weekend occurred “near 56th Street and Maplewood Avenue,” where a 14-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were walking. Two suspects opened fire on the teens, striking the 17-year-old numerous times and grazing the 14-year-old with one bullet. The 17-year-old succumbed to his wounds.

Advertisement

Yet Democrats insanely assert that trampling our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms will lower gun crimes and make citizens safer. Breitbart noted that 462 people have been killed in Chicago this year so far. That’s disturbing, to put it mildly.

Recommended: Kamala’s Border: Child Trafficking Continues Full Steam

Between anti-gun laws and soft-on-crime policies (not to mention the illegal alien flood), Democrats are fueling a deadly crime wave. Indeed, Democrats absolutely have blood on their hands.