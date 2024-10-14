The Morning Briefing: JD Vance Continues to Take a Scalpel to Biased Media Hacks

Top O' the Briefing

During the lead up to Donald Trump's announcement of his choice for a running mate, I was aware that Sen. JD Vance of Ohio was near the top of the list, but I knew almost nothing about him. OK, I knew that he was a successful author, and that was it. I was barely aware that he had been a critic of Trump's at one point.

The Republican National Convention quickly convinced me that he was the perfect pick for Trump. This is what I wrote in the Briefing the morning after Vance's acceptance speech:

The introduction of JD Vance to the electorate at large exceeded all expectations. His wife Usha was thrust into the spotlight to introduce him, and she nailed it. Vance's acceptance speech was like nothing I've ever seen from a VP pick, and I'm a Jack Kemp fan. He's brilliant on camera because he was a celebrity before he got into politics. He owned the stage when he was up there. When he paid homage to his mother, and she said "My boy" to the speaker of the House of Representatives as he leaned in to talk to her, I may have gotten wobbly for a moment.

That was before I'd even had a chance to see him take on the perpetually hostile and biased hacks from the mainstream media.

It has been pure entertainment watching him do that.

True, it would be nice if Republican candidates didn't have to hone their verbal combat skills to deal with the press, but that's the reality we've been dealing with for a very long time. Most Republican candidates and elected officials are horrible when dealing with the media. Why that's so is a mystery to me.

JD Vance is icy cool when the frothing minions of the Democratic National Committee who masquerade as journalists are attempting to corner him. He never gets rattled or distracted. The MSM hacks keep coming at him because they've got their marching orders. Vance just gets sharper with each encounter.

Vance was interviewed by Martha Raddatz on ABC's "This Week" yesterday. Raddatz is an irritating blend of monumental ignorance and arrogance. Matt wrote about Vance's exchange with this execrable woman:

“Senator Vance, I'm gonna stop you because I know exactly what happened,” she claimed. “I'm gonna stop you. The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment conflicts apartment complexes, and the mayor said our dedicated police officers have acted on those concerns. A handful of problems.” And that’s when Vance pounced. “Only, Martha, do you hear yourself?" he said. "Only a handful of apartment complexes in America were taken over by Venezuelan gangs, and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris’s open border.” Vance’s frustration was palpable as he pointed to the broader issue of America’s border crisis and the consequences of millions of unvetted migrants entering the country. "Americans are so fed up with what's going on, and they have every right to be. And I really find this exchange, Martha, sort of interesting because you seem to be more focused with nitpicking everything that Donald Trump has said rather than acknowledging that apartment complexes in the United States of America are being taken over by violent gangs."

That's absolutely beautiful.

The Left has a habit of setting what they deem acceptable levels of aberrant and violent behavior. Levels that are always subject to increase as the results of their policies worsen. Martha Raddatz's attempt to diminish the madness in Aurora is yet another example the Democrats' mental unwellness, especially regarding the invasion of our southern border.

This is reminiscent of when Vance shut up CNN's Kaitlan Collins when she was running interference for what has been going on in Springfield, OH.

Vance's other masterstroke from the weekend came from an interview he did with Lulu Garcia-Navarro of The New York Times, which my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold covered:

At one point during the interview, Navarro sat in silence for nearly minutes while Vance lectured her on the negative correlation between the U.S. labor market and illegal immigration. The NYT reporter argued that illegal aliens shouldn’t be deported because the United States needs them for jobs, attempting to point to the unemployment rate. However, Vance shut her down immediately, pointing to the obvious flaws in her claims. “This is one of the really deranged things that I think illegal immigration does to our society, is it gets us in a mindset of saying, 'we can only build houses with illegal immigrants,’” the senator said.

His use of the word "deranged" there was perfection. I've long rejected the notion that illegal aliens are doing the jobs that nobody here wants to do. Why don't we send them home and find out if anyone will still work in the construction industry?

Again, the best plan of attack going forward is for Trump to keep doing rallies while loading up Vance's schedule with media hits. He defends Trump better than Trump defends himself. It's a great campaign one-two punch.

Let's hope it can land a knockout blow.

