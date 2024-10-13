BREAKING: Third Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted

Matt Margolis | 4:16 PM on October 13, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Authorities thwarted a possible third assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday when local law enforcement apprehended a man in possession of firearms and counterfeit entry passes outside his rally in Coachella Valley, California. The suspect was detained roughly a mile from the rally site, where police discovered he had a fraudulent entry pass, a loaded shotgun, a handgun, and a high-capacity magazine.

Advertisement

“We probably stopped another assassination attempt,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told the New York Post.

The suspect, identified as Vem Miller, was intercepted by police at a checkpoint about a half-mile from the rally entrance. He was carrying a fake phony press and VIP passes.

“They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm,” Bianco said, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Miller is believed to be a member of a rightwing anti-government organization, according to Bianco, and was plotting to kill Trump.

He has a UCLA Masters degree, and in 2022 ran for Nevada State assembly, the newspaper reported.

A report from the Press-Enterprise has more:

Bianco said Miller considers himself a so-called sovereign citizen, a group of people who do not believe they are subject to any government statutes unless they consent to them.

The Sheriff’s Department set up what Bianco called a double perimeter that controlled access within a half mile of the rally. Residents were allowed through, but they were watched to make sure they drove to their neighborhoods and not toward the rally.

Miller was caught at one of those checkpoints.

Bianco said that the last he heard, Miller had not made any statements to investigators.

Miller was arrested and booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possessing a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine. Shockingly, he was released on a mere $5,000 bail just hours later! How is this even possible? Bianco says his department likely stopped another assassination attempt, and this guy gets out on bail?

Advertisement

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department inmate database, Miller will appear at the Indio Larson Justice Center on Jan. 2, 2025. 

The sheriff said he is in disbelief.

“I thought it’s not going to happen in Riverside County. We don’t have the same sicko issues and violent protests like they have in Los Angeles. We’re better than that. Go figure.”

Bianco said U.S. Secret Service officials said his department went “above and beyond” in their efforts to protect Trump and others who attended the rally.

“I am extremely proud of the mental and physical effort our deputies showed all day,” said Bianco, who noted high temperatures in the desert area were near 100 degrees.

The FBI also questioned another man after bomb-sniffing dogs identified him as possibly dangerous.

“The incident did not impact protective operations. The Secret Service extends its gratitude to the deputies and local partners who assisted in safeguarding last night’s events,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ELECTION 2024 TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Recommended

J.D. Vance Destroys ABC News Anchor for Downplaying Immigrant Gang Violence Matt Margolis
Here’s How We’ll REALLY Know When Kamala Harris Believes She’s Losing Scott Pinsker
WATCH: Even MSNBC Thinks Donald Trump Is ‘Poised for Victory' Matt Margolis
Donald Trump CONFIRMS He’s Doing the Joe Rogan Show: What to Expect Scott Pinsker
'Mystery Drones' Penetrate Restricted U.S. Air Space in Virginia, Pentagon Stumped Rick Moran
No, Donald Trump Is NOT Winning the Election Right Now Scott Pinsker

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Professional Feminist Take on Tim Walz, ‘Positive Masculinity,’ and the State of the Race
Star Wars Adds Trans Clone Trooper
The Most Important Thing to Remember in the Final Weeks of the Campaign
Advertisement