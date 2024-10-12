Meghan McCain Threatens to Show the Receipts on Kamala Harris

Meghan McCain is fuming after Vice President Kamala Harris shared a questionable story involving her father, the late Sen. John McCain, who died three years ago.

Kamala, in a desperate attempt to appeal to moderates in Arizona, told a story about an alleged interaction she had with John McCain on the Senate floor, claiming that the Arizona senator gave her high praise in a brief but memorable exchange.

Harris said, “Late into the night, and they’re in the Senate, that you walk onto the Senate floor, and there are these big wooden ornate doors. And those ornate doors opened, and John McCain came out. He’s going after me, and I’m going back after him… And that was it. And this is what the public saw. And then I step onto the floor of the well of the Senate later that day… I passed by John McCain. And he looks at me, he says, ‘Kid, come over here. You’re gonna make a great senator.’ True story.’”

However, Meghan McCain immediately cast doubt on Harris’s story, expressing deep skepticism. In an interview with Mark Halperin on "2WAY," McCain blasted Kamala for what she perceived as an opportunistic and disingenuous move. While she couldn’t say definitively that it didn’t happen, she said, ”It, to me, doesn’t sound like him.”

She continued, “I’m really just, I'm not thrilled with this."

"For me personally, on a personal level, Democrats really wanna turn my dad into a progressive liberal that, like, six years after his death, he’s now just the most liberal progressive that ever existed when he’s one of the most conservative senators in American modern history.”

Meghan, who worked closely with her late father personally and professionally, explained that the way people like Kamala are now speaking about John McCain feels increasingly disrespectful. She stressed that the version of her father being portrayed in these stories from Democrats does not align with the man she knew. “It’s getting to the point of being disrespectful, the way everyone is talking about him because I find so much of it… it just doesn’t sound like him, and we were obviously incredibly close.”

When Halperin pressed her further, asking if the comment Kamala attributed to McCain—that Harris would make “a great senator”—was consistent with her father’s views, Meghan was firm in her response.

“No. Not at all.” She added that she knew what her father’s true opinions on Kamala Harris were, and while she didn’t want to reveal them, it was obvious they weren’t positive.

“There’s one dinner that I was at with him and some other politicians, and I can remember very specifically something he said about her.”

Meghan went on to list several key issues on which her father would have strongly disagreed with Harris, including Israel, the economy, Afghanistan, and the border. “Her stance on Israel alone would gross him out,” she said, further emphasizing the ideological divide between her father and Kamala. Then she blasted Democrats for exploiting her father’s memory and legacy to appear more bipartisan.

“I also think it’s just very strange that Democrats can’t get any other way to prove their bipartisan bona fides other than bringing up a dead senator,” Meghan said bluntly. “Like, have you done nothing else in your life?”

And then there's the convenient timing of Kamala's story.

“I’ve never heard it before. She never felt the need to share it before except 24 days before the election in Arizona,” Meghan remarked, suggesting that Harris’s retelling was strategically motivated as Trump has seen the polls shift in his favor.

“From everything I’ve heard from you and many other places that’s being reported, she’s flatlining with independents.”

NEW: Meghan McCain rips Kamala Harris for apparently making up a story about how John McCain told her she would "make a great senator."



The comments came during an interview with @MarkHalperin after Harris told a crowd about how much McCain loved her.



"I remember what he… pic.twitter.com/z0VGuSyp1D — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 12, 2024

Once again, it's another sign of desperation from Kamala Harris. Meghan McCain also addressed Kamala's story on Twitter and threatened to reveal what her dad actually said about Kamala Harris.

Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending on the political moment you need to bastardize his memory for…



But please don’t make me start sharing what I remember him ACTUALLY saying about Kamala Harris…. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 11, 2024

Bring the receipts!