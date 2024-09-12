The Morning Briefing: J.D. Vance Keeps Knocking 'Em Out of the Park

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Reckwynd spent much of his free time attempting to find the perfect blend of calisthenics and Spirograph.

Advertisement

There was such a flood of debate post-mortem material yesterday that I began to think that today's Briefing would be a post-mortem post-mortem. That prospect made me entertain the idea of fleeing to Mexico, becoming a beer blogger, and enjoying life as much as I can until President Harris invites China to occupy North America.

Obviously, I needed something more positive to focus on. I quickly found it, but to set it up well, I am going to bring up one more thing from the debate, one that was a source of frustration. This is from Schlichter's latest column:

Second, Trump was undisciplined as usual, and that’s very annoying to those of us who appreciate traditional argument with focused points and concise statements. He took long, meandering paths to get to what he wanted to say and it is irritating to people (like me and most pundits) who are direct and succinct when arguing. He will be crucified by such people. But does Trump’s unique style resonate with normal people? It has before. See, he is not bereft of facts; he just can’t be focused and direct when presenting them.

As my ultra-MAGA friend and colleague Kevin Downey Jr. said, "He missed a lot of layups." That was because of the meandering. I should remind everyone that I am a big fan of that meandering style when he's firing up a rally crowd. However, there's a time and a place for it.

Until the end of July, I was frequently praising Trump's focus during this campaign. A lot of Trump fans, including me, thought he lost some of it when the Kamala Harris wild card was thrown into the mix. He's been getting it back, and I think he's still in a good position to win this thing. He just risks losing when he misses layups.

Advertisement

One of Trump's greatest moves this year was choosing J.D. Vance as his running mate. As we've discussed a few times, one of Vance's greatest strengths is that he was already media savvy when he got into politics. He has been handling the always anti-Republican, hostile mainstream media to perfection.

Vance routinely rejects idiotic, "Gotcha!" lines of questioning and highlights the failures of the media hacks. He does it with casual ease. He knows what's coming, he handles it and shuts it down.

Like Trump should have done in the debate.

My HotAir colleague David Strom covered a post-debate media master stroke of Vance's. CNN's Kaitlin Collins was talking to Vance about Trump mentioning the Springfield, OH cat rumors in the debate. She asked, "Why push something that's not true?" Vance quickly pointed out that her setup of the story wasn't completely accurate. He then goes through a laundry list of what the residents of Springfield are suffering from while under siege from Haitian migrants, points out that Kamala Harris's policies are responsible and that the "media didn't care about the carnage wrought by these policies until we turned it into a meme about cats."

KABOOM.

Forget having another rigged debate between Trump and Harris; it will be more fun to watch the one-two punch of Trump doing rallies in swing states and Vance dissecting the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media.

That's an effective strategy to bring down the Harris-Walz house of cards.

Advertisement

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Nice recovery...😂 pic.twitter.com/0pGcpA8xpT — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 11, 2024

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Biden Admin to SpaceX: Drop Dead!

This Group Believes It Can Sway More Jewish Voters to the GOP

On the Eve of 9/11, Harris Claimed J6 Was Worst Attack Since Civil War

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. How About Just 17,000 Different Kinds of Coffee?

For the Families of 9/11 Victims, the Hunt for Justice Grinds On

What a Time to Be Alive: Biden Put on a Trump Hat [UPDATED]

ABC Moderators Were Lying: EIGHT ‘Aborted’ Babies Were Born Alive & Then Left to Die in Minnesota

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Kiss Your Giant Rate Cut Goodbye

If a National Tragedy Happens, Who Do You Want in the White House?

The PR Fallout of the Trump-Harris Debate: A Disastrous Defeat, or the Rise of Sugar Ray Trump?

Kamala Wins on Points, but Trump Connects on Reality

9/11 Might as Well Have Been a Thousand Years Ago

Police Report Describes Haitians Carrying Dead Geese Down the Street in Springfield, Ohio

It Looks Like Trump May Have Helped Himself in the Debate

Shutdown Theater Act II: Save the SAVE Act From the Evil Ones

Stossel. Good Guys with Guns

Shapiro. The Cipher and Her Praetorian Guard

Advertisement

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Well, That Debate Happened…

EPIC. Antonio Brown Live-Tweeted ABC News' Presidential Debate. It Was a Hall of Fame Performance.

Chip Roy Makes the Crucial Case for the SAVE Act in Hearing on Noncitizens Voting

Kamala Harris Is 'Extraordinary Friends' With the 'Person Who Runs ABC'

+1. NRA Going After Montana's Vulnerable Tester Hard

Cam&Co. The 2A Takeaways from Tuesday's Debate

New Jersey: Our Gun Control Policies Failed, So Let's Double Down

Boom. Vance Nails It on Pet Eating Scandal

Should Republicans Wet the Bed Over the Debate? Depends

Antifa 'Journalist' Gets 2 Weeks in Jail Plus Probation

NYPD Commissioner Expected to Step Down Amid Corruption Scandal

That's my nickname for Ana Navarro. Scientists Seek to Preserve the Elusive 'Snot Otter'

Reuters Focus Group Delivers Some Bad Debate News for Kamala Harris - and It's All Her Own Fault

Speaker Johnson Pulls Government Funding Bill Because of GOP Divisions

HOW CONVENIENT: Widespread Problems With USPS Could Disrupt Mail-in Voting

Axios: Those Venezuelan Gang Rumors Are Unfounded

Ben Collins Reminds Us That Haitians Have Made Springfield, Ohio Awesome

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Kruiser's 'BTB' — I'm Tired of Wanting the GOP to Win More Than It Wants to Win

VodkaPundit, Part Quatre. Underappreciated Albums: 'Hearts and Bones'

Advertisement

More Than Two Decades After 9/11, Government Lets Terrorists Cross Border

EXCLUSIVE: PJ Media Offers ABC Anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis Opportunity to Join Our Team

One Psychiatrist Lib’s Descent Into TDS Madness

Should Trump Debate Harris Again?

Democrats Would Be up the River Without Trump

The Debate Wasn’t the Big Win for Kamala the Left Thinks It Was

Around the Interwebz

Excellent. Cranked Up Films Launching Indie Horror Streamer Cranked Up TV

Old Easter Island genomes show no sign of a population collapse

Everyone loves french fries. What Researchers Learned From the World’s Oldest Cookbook

Bee Me

Shuttered Adult Bookstores Cite Fierce Competition From School Libraries https://t.co/rO1neVHT5r pic.twitter.com/xOz3kDXmYW — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 11, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes