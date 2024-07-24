The Morning Briefing: OK — It's Time To Focus on the Fact That Kamala Harris Is a Commie

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Cragenfŏrz felt that even the loftiest life goals should factor in time to appreciate what he felt was the modern perfection of Hamburger Helper.

Advertisement

Well, we got through a news cycle that managed to not blow itself out of the water, which was refreshing.

The resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle wasn't much of a surprise, especially after the bipartisan calls for her job on Monday. She will no doubt be replaced with another bureaucrat who is as monumentally incompetent as she is.

After the Sunday shakeup and the Monday adjustment, things settled back more into campaign mode.

I wrote here about the Trump-Vance campaign issuing a press release to calm supporters down about any "honeymoon" polling bump that Harris might receive, which was a smart move.

Since it was announced on Sunday that Harris would be the "anointee" — nominee doesn't really fit here — conservatives on social media have been have a field day attacking her rather prurient origin story. I admit that I briefly partook in the mockery, but that's sort of my function here. If an opportunity to be an off-color imbecile presents itself, I have a professional obligation to take advantage of it.

My good friend Stephen Green wrote an excellent column (which I highlighted in "Shot of Vodka) yesterday explaining why conservative men should avoid going down that road. He explains in great detail how that can go off the rails. This is the point that stuck with me:

It also distracts from Harris's horrible policy record going back more than 20 years ago to her political start in the Bay Area. If there's one thing the Harris-[BLANK] campaign doesn't want to talk about, it's policy — not hers, not Joe's. Three-plus years of Bidenomics and foreign policy fails need to be hung around her neck like the fetid, decaying albatross they are. All else is distraction and almost certain to backfire with a voting group that can be swayed on policy.

Advertisement

Bingo.

Kamala Harris's political baggage has baggage of its own. There's enough to attack and tear apart there to last three elections. If the focus is on that, she won't be a political player for much longer.

The entire Democratic Party has lurched far to the left in the 21st century. Kamala Harris on the left fringe of her already radically progressive party. My Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs writes that Harris's voting record while in the United States Senate put her to the left of Bernie Sanders.

Over at our sister site Bearing Arms, my friend Cam Edwards covers Harris's history of trying to take away the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans, going back to her days in California.

Harris's greatest areas of vulnerability, of course, are her radical left policy positions on immigration and her disastrous tenure as Joe Biden's "Border Czar." The disaster on the southern border wrought by the Biden administration remains the number one issue in this election, regardless of who the Dem candidate is. The fact that Harris was the titular head presiding over the nightmare makes the attack ads write themselves.

Donald Trump has been locked in, keeping the border front-and-center in the campaign. He's going to make this rough going for the new Dem candidate.

Democrats need to win over Rust Belt swing state voters. Kamala Harris may check a couple of boxes for the woke Left, but that's not much of a sales pitch for flyover country. In fact, as my friend Ed Morrissey writes at HotAir, Harris's ascendance finalizes the breakup between the Democrats and working class Americans.

Advertisement

The Dems would probably prefer that Harris pick a running mate who is as centrist as possible, but there aren't a lot of them over there. Nothing can deflect from the fact that Madame Veep is a leftist's leftist. There's plenty to go after there.

Former mayors of San Francisco need not be mentioned.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

That one kid in class...





SFK of the Day

Your Friendly Reminder That the Democrats Are Brilliant at Using Chaos to Their Advantage

"Their old friends in the MSM were back, dutifully crafting a fictional Kamala Harris, just like they did for Joe Biden in 2020. The sheer volume of revisionist history in the last day and a half for both Biden's legacy and Harris's ability has been staggering. I've read so much of it that I need a Silkwood shower with a Jameson chaser.

A fifth of Jameson."

Shot of Vodka

Men, This Is the Best Campaign Advice You'll Get (Ladies, Tell Them I'm Right)

"Gentlemen, to put it in purely guy terms, we're in "Rocky III" territory now. That's when the only way for Rocky to beat Clubber Lang was to go to Apollo Creed and learn how to become a boxer instead of a slugger. We need to stay out of Harris's inside-with-women zone where she has the advantage, and hit her from the outside on her horrible record."



Advertisement

PJ Media

Me. Trump-Vance Campaign Addresses Possible 'Harris Honeymoon' Polling Bump

VodkaPundit. OUT: 'Weekend at Bernie's' … IN: 'The Death of Stalin'

Biden Makes First Appearance Since Dropping Out

Michigan Driver Who Targeted Trump Supporters Apparently Committed Suicide

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Wait Until You See What the New Owners Did to Trump's D.C. Hotel

Some of the Best (Worst?) 'Word Salads' Offered by Kamala Harris

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Resigns

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris Regime Tackles the Biggest Problem the World Faces Today

Transgender Activist Chris Tyson Leaves MrBeast YouTube Channel Amid Child Grooming Allegations

The DOT Is Investigating One Airline's Struggles After the Crowdstrike Outage

I Didn't Have 'Jimmy Carter Death Hoax' on My Bingo Card

Kimberly Cheatle Had to Go

Exclusive: FBI Whistleblower Slams Resigning Secret Service Chief's ‘Failed Leadership’

Congress Cannot Ignore Former Secret Service Director Cheatle's Middle Fingers

There They Go Again: GOP Anti-Free Trade Sentiment On The Rise?

Despite Her Big Start, Harris Faces an Uphill Battle

Townhall Mothership

Heh. GOP Rep. Andy Ogles Files Articles of Impeachment Against Kamala Harris

Harris Was to the Left of Bernie Sanders in the Senate, and It's Coming Back to Haunt Her

The Timing of This Discovery by the Justice Department Reeks of Corruption

One GOP Governor Signs Bill Banning Transgender Athletes From Women's Sports

#TrueStory. NRA Wants 'Homecoming,' But 2A Advocates Need A Better Reason Why

Advertisement

Cam&Co. Kamala Harris' Long History of Anti-2A Activism

Army Investigation Reveals Failures That Led to Lewiston Shootings

Are you not entertained?!? Pass the Popcorn: BLM Demands Open Primary for Dem Nomination

Anointing Harris Completes Divorce Between Dems, Working Class

More Companies Mandating Return-To-Office and Employees Are Pissed

Secret Service Urges Halt to Trump's Outdoor Rallies After Assassination Attempt

Dem Mega Donor Dunks All Over Kamala Harris and 'Selection Rather Than Election' Process

Such bias. New York Times Columnists Rate Kamala Harris As Least Likely to Defeat Trump

Alyssa Milano Shares a Weird Picture Crying Over Kamala

CNN's Gen Z Correspondent Explains Ties Between Kamala Harris Campaign and ‘Brat Summer’

Ana Navarro's Political Car Chronicles Quickly Devolved into a Weird Kamala Fairy Tale

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

WATCH ME! Kruiser's 'BTB' — Kimberly Cheatle Is Out, But the DEI Fix Is Still In

Yes, She Could Win, But This Was Still the Worst Time for the Dems to Nominate Harris

Me again. All of Our Bingo Cards Are Invalid Now

Report: Final Nail in the Coffin For COVID Propaganda?

Kamala Harris Was a Terrible Presidential Candidate. What She Believes Is Even Worse.

Illegal Alien Kills 2 in Louisiana Car Crash

The Coup Against Joe Biden Marks a Dangerous New Era in Electoral Politics

Around the Interwebz

Advertisement

WHY NOT? Snoop Dogg Announced As Olympic Flame Torchbearer Ahead Of Opening Ceremony

The first GPT-4-class AI model anyone can download has arrived: Llama 405B

How Three Sisters Revolutionized England’s Penny Arcades

Bee Me

Secret Service Director Resigns In Disgrace For Failing To Assassinate Trump https://t.co/1P93rdpxtE pic.twitter.com/5oHIYAQqRK — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 23, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Melissa McCarthy is always hilarious.