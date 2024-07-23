Michigan Driver Who Targeted Trump Supporters Apparently Committed Suicide

Police sought an ATV driver in Michigan for targeting Trump supporters, including an elderly man now in the hospital after the assault, but officers found him dead by suicide after he called them to confess.

Hancock, Mich., police were looking for an ATV driver whom they suspected of “politically motivated crimes” over the weekend, The Daily Mining Gazette reported. In one incident, an elderly man was injured so badly that he remained in critical condition as of Monday, meaning that the attack could turn into a murder. Police later found the individual believed to be the ATV driver dead, and they labeled it a suicide.

According to MLive, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said a man contacted them on Monday, confessing to a crime involving an ATV. He requested on the call that the police “send someone to pick me up.” But he was already dead when they showed up.

When police arrived at the home in Quincy Township, they discovered a 22-year-old man dead from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. A search warrant was obtained and police began searching the man’s home. They discovered numerous electronic devices and the ATV believed to have been used in Sunday’s attack. Investigators also found clothing that appeared to be the same as the clothes being worn by the suspect in the incidents.

The story is still developing, but it seems possible this was another instance of a mentally ill individual going on a last, crazed rampage against conservatives before committing suicide. Don’t expect this story to make headlines in mainstream media.

The Daily Mining Gazette explained about the reported crime:

About 5:45 p.m., the person drove an all-terrain vehicle onto the yard of a residence on the 1600 block of Anthony Street, where they [sic] ran over an 80-year-old man who was posting a political sign in his yard. The driver is believed to have intended to do harm, police said. The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He was in critical condition Monday, police said in a release. Police say the suspect appeared to target supporters of Donald Trump and law enforcement.

While that was the most serious attack, there were two other incidents of vandalizing vehicles.

This comes, of course, right after the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. Unfortunately, as usual, the federal government is reportedly targeting the victims instead of the problem.

FBI whistleblower Steve Friend tweeted last week, “Little birdies are telling me there is more concern about ‘right-wing’ violence as a response to the Trump assassination attempt than the attack itself within the IC community. That's probably something Congress look [sic] into. 🤔” He added on Tuesday, “More of my @FBI moles are confirming. Their joint terrorism task forces are almost exclusively focusing on anonymous tips about a ‘right-wing’ response to the failed assassination attempt.”

