Some of the Best (Worst?) 'Word Salads' Offered by Kamala Harris

Vice presidents are rarely seen and never heard. There's a reason for that. And Kamala Harris is Exhibit A.

There is a world of difference between the desultory media scrutiny given a vice president and the wall-to-wall coverage that Kamala Harris is about to be exposed to as the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party.

It's not just a question of whether she can stand the gaff. Any sixth grader can learn to deflect criticism or change the subject. What Harris and the Democrats should worry about is the vice president's penchant for "running off at the mouth." It's the product of a disorganized mind, and she has shown over her years as a senator and presidential candidate that her inability to speak coherently gets her into serious trouble.

The affliction is aptly called a "word salad." And no one else in national politics is better (worse?) at it than Harris.

Some of her confused rambles are simply misordered thoughts that emerge half-formed in a confused jumble when she speaks. Others are downright weird.

For example, for some reason, Harris has made it a talking point that she loves Venn diagrams. The three connected circles have little meaning except in specific applications. But she can't shut up about them.

Kamala Harris: “I love Venn diagrams, I really do, I love Venn diagrams, it’s just something about those three circles and the analysis about where there is the intersection” pic.twitter.com/AvOJyx2zXm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 28, 2022

New York Post:

Harris has repeatedly insisted that Venn logic is her favorite method to deal with conflict. She bizarrely professed her love for the tool again in February 2023 when she revealed at a White House event that she always asks aides if there’s one on hand. “I love Venn diagrams,” Harris said. “Always ask, ‘Is there a Venn diagram for this?’ I’m telling you, it’s fascinating when you do. So, Venn diagram, those three circles, right?” Her 2024 campaign is apparently trying to capitalize on the strange obsession, with the Kamala HQ X account tweeting out an image declaring the need for “Holding Trump accountable.”

Then there's the infamous "coconut tree" incident where Harris tried to pass along wisdom to young people by claiming her mother used to tell her that nothing exists without a "predecessor." “I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people, you think you just fell out of a coconut tree,” Harris said — breaking into a wild cackle midway through. “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what you came before you.”

Huh?

Word salads are fine. But how about abject stupidity?

At a Spanish community center, Harris stood outside listening to an impromptu concert where she happily clapped along to a song in Spanish. It's unfortunate she doesn't speak the language.

“We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for? We want to know,” the man sang. “The vice president is here making history. We want to know what she thinks of the colony.”

“Long live Free Palestine and Haiti, too,” he added. Harris stood there like an idiot smiling and cackling.

Harris has demonstrated a strange affinity for yellow school buses.

Footage of Harris singing the “The Wheels on the Bus” nursery rhyme in a totally different tune has also popped up repeatedly over the years. The original clip, which was filmed during the 2020 campaign, showed an upbeat Harris approaching her campaign bus, saying, “I love it.” She then belted out the lyrics “The wheels on the bus go round and round” before erupting into laughter. Separately, but on the same theme, Harris also drew fresh mockery in late 2022 after touting her love of “yellow school buses” during a Seattle visit to tout electric school vehicles.

“Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right? Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus? Many of us went to school on the yellow school bus, right? It’s part of our experience growing up,” she said.

“It’s part of a nostalgia, a memory of the excitement and joy of going to school to be with your favorite teacher, to be with your best friends and to learn. The school bus takes us there.”

It's the times her brain blows a fuse and out of her mouth comes a torrent of gobbledygook that give us the most priceless moments of Harris's career.

“Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment in our time, right? And in present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment,” Harris said at a music festival in New Orleans.

At a White House event during Women's History Month, she gave a classic Harris word salad utterance: "honor the women who made history throughout history.”

Harris at an abortion rights rally in 2023: “So, I think it’s very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders, for us at every moment in time — and certainly this one — to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future,” she told the crowd.

That brought down the house on X.

Takes me back to high school speech class when people needed a 5 minute speech but had a solid 3:45 and needed to stretch it out — Sean Kelly🍀 (@riders_13) April 26, 2023

If Republicans were smart, they'd take this excellent compilation of cackles from Libs of TikTok and remind people daily what a shallow, stupid woman the Democrats are running for president.

It's the cackle, stupld.