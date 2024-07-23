Your Friendly Reminder That the Democrats Are Brilliant at Using Chaos to Their Advantage

On Monday's episode of our VIP Gold "Five O'Clock Somewhere" live chat, I told my friend and co-host Stephen Green that I spent a few minutes earlier that day convinced that it had been over two weeks since the attempt on Donald Trump's life. The news cycles of the last 10 days have been rather intense.

Advertisement

While the announcement by the Biden campaign (playing the role of Joe Biden) that he would be dropping out of the presidential race wasn't unexpected, it was still such an unusual occurrence that it was difficult to prepare for. When I heard the news, I called my good friend and colleague Kevin Downey Jr. and said, "These are going to be the longest four months of our lives."

One thing is for certain, though: we won't be lacking for things to write about.

While I still like Donald Trump's chances for recapturing the presidency, an unease crept in after Joe Biden dropped out that dampened some of the enthusiasm I felt after the very successful Republican National Convention. I remembered how I felt heading into 2020, when everything was clicking and I thought Trump was a shoo-in for a second term. Then COVID made everything chaotic and weird.

Things got real chaotic and weird on Sunday afternoon.

The Democrats' disarray wasn't playing out well for them after the debate last month. Once they could no longer rely on their flying monkeys in the mainstream media to provide cover for the fact that Joe Biden never should have been running in the first place, everything began to unravel for them. Put mildly, they weren't handling it well.

It's rough when your own lies catch you by surprise.

Biden's exit from the race cranked up the tumult higher than it's been at any time this year. It also rallied most of the Dems who have been washing down their Xanax with breakfast wine since the debate.

Advertisement

Their old friends in the MSM were back, dutifully crafting a fictional Kamala Harris just like they did for Joe Biden in 2020. The sheer volume of revisionist history in the last day-and-a-half for both Biden's legacy and Harris's ability has been staggering. I've read so much of it that I feel like a need a Silkwood shower with a Jameson chaser.

A fifth of Jameson.

The Democrats are energized again. Because they're the party of "The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.", they are all quickly forgetting that Kamala Harris was one of their least favorite options in the 2020 election cycle, and was out of the primaries by December of 2019. By the time you read this column, they will have all convinced themselves that they've had crushes on Madame VEEP since the first time they heard her cackle.

This is precisely the kind of chaos that the Democrats can work with. They muddy up everything when confusion reigns. That's what worries me.

Because we don't think like them, we're never aware of what new ways the Democrats can come up with to screw with an election. It's always wise to assume that they have something novel to unleash, however. Worse yet, they're more focused than they have been at any time in the last month.

It's late Monday night (early Tuesday in the EDT) as I write this, and we've spent most of today wondering where the President of the United States is, which further adds to the confusion. I think it's safe to say that there is nothing on the immediate horizon that will calm things down any.

Advertisement

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are staying focused during all of this, which is a comfort. Now that the Dems finally have the kind of chaos that they want, however, I hope they both start running as if they were behind by 20 in every poll.

You can help PJ Media fight all of the Democrats' tricks by becoming a part of our VIP subscriber family. Subscribe here and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a huge 50% discount.