Exclusive: FBI Whistleblower Slams Resigning Secret Service Chief's ‘Failed Leadership’

Following the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, an FBI whistleblower told PJ Media, “Congress rightfully spotlighted her failed leadership.”

FBI whistleblower and Center for Renewing America senior fellow Steve Friend knows firsthand just how corrupt and politicized government agencies have become. Cheatle’s Secret Service failed spectacularly during the rally at which Donald Trump was shot and one of the attendees (Corey Comperatore) was killed, and after being hammered at a Congressional hearing she resigned. Friend framed this as a win.

“Ms. Cheatle oversaw a catastrophic security failure culminating in the death of an innocent American and near assassination of a presidential candidate,” Friend told me, referring to both Trump and Comperatore. “Congress rightfully spotlighted her failed leadership.”

He added, “I’m hopeful our representatives can exert pressure in the future to hold other, substandard agency heads similarly accountable. Americans deserve and demand outstanding leadership from our government.” That is exactly what both we the voters and our representatives should keep in mind this election year.

Friend has also highlighted concerning intelligence community (IC) reactions to the failed Trump assassination on Twitter/X. He tweeted last week, “Little birdies are telling me there is more concern about ‘right-wing’ violence as a response to the Trump assassination attempt than the attack itself within the IC community. That's probably something Congress [should] look into. 🤔” He added on Tuesday, “More of my @FBI moles are confirming. Their joint terrorism task forces are almost exclusively focusing on anonymous tips about a ‘right-wing’ response to the failed assassination attempt.”

As usual, the FBI and other intelligence agencies are targeting the likely victims instead of the likely aggressors. Despite all the extremely exaggerated propaganda about Jan. 6, when the only people who died were protesters killed by Capitol police, the reality is only one political party has a decades-long history of political violence. The Democrat Party was the party of Confederate war criminals, the party of the Ku Klux Klan, and now the party of Antifa, Trantifa, pro-Hamas protesters, and BLM. Republicans and libertarians didn’t burn down cities or spend years calling their political opponents literal Nazis.

As Friend recently emphasized on a podcast, the FBI cannot be relied on to investigate the attempted Trump assassination. “I don’t believe that the FBI is nonpartisan,” Friend stated on the podcast. Hence, “there needs to be a parallel independent investigation.”

🚨 @RealStevefriend: The American people shouldn't trust the FBI to investigate the assassination attempt on President Trump.



“I don’t believe that the FBI is nonpartisan… there needs to be a parallel independent investigation.” pic.twitter.com/uS5KlMUD0q — Center for Renewing America (@amrenewctr) July 23, 2024

The Secret Service, the FBI, and all such agencies should stop playing partisan politics and focusing on DEI. That is not their job. We can only hope there will be an objective investigation now into why the Secret Service failed so miserably to protect the life of a former president, and that competent and patriotic leaders will replace Cheatle and co.