The Morning Briefing: The Incredible Vanishing President

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Luquylyn caused quite a stir with his Tofurky pickle loaf at his weekly Duolingo recovery group meeting.

It feels like we've been experiencing a rapid-fire succession of "Hold my beer" news cycles for about a month now, when in reality it's been less than two weeks. I finally yielded to it and laid in some supplies: triple the amount of coffee I keep around and I signed up for some prepared meal delivery, even though I love to cook. The looming insane surprises have my full attention now.

This is something that my friend Bridget Phetasy tweeted on Monday:

America is wondering whether their president is alive or dead and it’s like the third weirdest thing that’s happened in the past 9 days. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) July 22, 2024

When Biden didn't make an appearance on Sunday, I thought it odd but not disconcerting. This administration hasn't been known for getting much right, after all. Maybe he just wanted to give Kamala Harris a chance to shine and hit the ground running. Not that I think she has the former in her skill set, but they don't know that. I figured that we'd get a quick video on Monday from Delaware that was produced by his basement strategy people from 2020.

As Monday wore on and there were no sightings of President LOLEightyonemillion, it became another level of surreal that the country didn't really need.

This is from something that Robert wrote:

Biden and the Democrats need to come clean. Above all, as unpleasant an experience as it is, we need to see the man and hear him say that he has left the race. Otherwise, the questions that have been circulating for years become all the more insistent: can Biden really serve until Jan. 20? Who exactly is acting as president now? If we don’t get answers, America has just taken another step toward becoming a third-world banana republic, where opposition leaders are convicted of bogus crimes and shot at, and unwanted leaders are disposed of out of sight, with flimsy excuses — and if you know what’s good for you, you better not ask questions.

It really is amateur hour with all of this going on. Again, there never is much of a sense that there is an adult in the room with this bunch, but even they have to know that the silent treatment is just making everything worse. The concerns about his health haven't been adequately addressed at all. As Paula wrote here, we did get — I kid you not — a note from his doctor.

Yeah, we're living in a story from The Onion.

Nobody was very impressed by the doctor's statement. Medical personnel surrounding Joe Biden don't have much in the way of credibility after lying about his cognitive abilities for years.

You know who didn't look very concerned yesterday? Kamala Harris. Honestly, I don't think it's because she has any concrete knowledge of what's going on with her boss. This is everything that she hoped for and was beaming for all of her public appearances. It had a decided "Man, I'm thrilled he's finally out of the way," feel to it. While many people in the country were expressing genuine concern about where the president might be, Madame VEEP was having a blast playing Princess for a Day.

According to my Townhall colleague Katie Pavlich, Biden is supposed to return to Washington today:

I wonder whether we'll be moving into the "Dave" or "Weekend at Bernie's" era tomorrow. https://t.co/gm6M8gB46A — SFK (@stephenkruiser) July 23, 2024

By the time you read this, we may all have some answers. Maybe it will just be that Biden was taking a little longer to recover from Convenient COVID and his staff simply botched all of the communications. That would be the least surprising outcome, if we're all being honest with each other.

Still, it's probably best to plan to wake up to more weirdness. At least I've got the coffee for it.

Everything Isn't Awful

pic.twitter.com/9RW8UQ7KcX — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) July 21, 2024





