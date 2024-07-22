It's Official: Nobody Wants to Run Against Trump

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) will not seek his party's nomination for president. Another potential rival to Harris, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.), endorsed Harris on Sunday. Both Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) and Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.) threw their support behind Harris. Former Democrat (but still senator) Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.) briefly considered making a run but dropped that hot potato almost instantly.

"When President Biden picked Kamala Harris to be his Vice President he unleashed incredible excitement for a new generation of political leadership," Hochul said in a statement. "That same energy will carry us to November 5 with Vice President Harris leading our ticket."

“I’m very enthusiastic about Kamala Harris,” Newsom said during a Sunday interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. "I think the American people could not do better."

There's a thought to keep you awake at night.

Vice President Kamala Harris, barring yet another Black Swan Event in the next four weeks, looks like she's going to sail smooth(ish) seas to her party's nomination. The Cabal didn't even need a smoke-filled room. Congresscritter Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reportedly made her will be known, Presidentish Joe Biden caved, and everybody else seems to be falling into line behind Harris.

The fix sure seems to be in... but why?

"Black swan event" has lost all meaning. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) July 22, 2024

The Biden Cabal — for lack of a better name, now that Joe is the lamest of ducks — by accident or design* finds itself in a pretty nifty situation. If the DNC-MSM Complex manages to push, pull, or tow Harris across the finish line in November, it'll have another pliant puppet in the White House for at least four years. If not, it will be the dim-bulb figureheads, Biden and Harris, who will take the blame.

*NARRATOR: It was no accident.

Nobody wants to run against Trump. He has a couple of weaknesses, his relatively high disapproval rating being one of them. But if he were truly weak, power-hungry sharks like Newsom and Whitmer would be gathering in the bloody waters to finish off Harris before trying to make a meal out of Trump.

But Trump can serve only one term. The sharks have four years to let the chaos in their party die down, build up their organizations, and make a real run for the White House in 2028. Assuming, of course, that Harris loses.

Privately, Hochul, Newsom, et al. must be fuming. If Biden had dropped out last summer, as the semi-invalid should have, there could have been a real primary. Instead, the Cabal rigged the game for Biden, and now they're stuck with Harris.

Over at The Atlantic, Tim Alberta wrote that Biden dropping out is "exactly what the Trump team feared" because a "campaign that had been optimized to beat Joe Biden must now be reinvented." And yet the Trump team didn't even wait an hour before releasing their first hit on Harris. They were prepared.

Trump team already has an ad against Harris. pic.twitter.com/g8B6x48Jwk — Mary Rooke (@MaryRooke_) July 21, 2024

MSNBC's chief spaz Joe Scarborough agreed with Alberta, even using the same words, saying that "This is exactly what Trump feared." So you can safely dismiss that theory.

From this admittedly early vantage point, it certainly looks like nobody wants to run against Trump — but that Trump is eager to run against Harris.

As they're about to say in Paris, let the games begin.

