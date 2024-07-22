WHERE IS JOE BIDEN?

This is getting serious. Joe Biden has not been seen in public in five days. His last appearance was when he exited Air Force One on Wednesday night, slowly and painfully.

Advertisement

His absence from the public eye is enough to make anyone a conspiracy theorist.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) demanded "proof of life" by 5 p.m. on Monday. That deadline came and went, and still no Biden.

I demand proof of life from Joe Biden today by 5:00pm.



He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he’s aware that he dropped out.



Hiding is completely unacceptable. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 22, 2024

In addition, we learned today that a planned meeting between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not take place. We had to hear it from the Israeli government, not our own.

According to Israeli Sources, a Meeting at the White House which was Scheduled to take place tomorrow between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during his ongoing Visit to the United States, has now been Canceled. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 22, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Delaware today but not to Rehoboth to meet with Biden. She is at a campaign event two hours away in Wilmington.

It's extremely suspicious that Biden announced his decision to quit the campaign in a written statement that was most certainly not written by him. Was it even signed by him, or did they use a rubber stamp or digital signature? Where is the live update he promised?

Advertisement

It's time for Biden (or whoever's running him) to give the American people straight answers about what's really going on. Is he so ill with COVID or some other ailment that he cannot even wave to reporters to show he's alive? Is he on a ventilator? Is he even alive? It's ridiculous to have to even ask these questions, yet here we are.

Biden's physician released a statement saying everything is fine, but that's hardly proof of life.

NEW: Pres. Biden's White House physician provides an update on his COVID diagnosis:



• Completed 10th dose of Paxlovid

• Symptoms have almost resolved

• Vital signs are absolutely normal

• Oxygen saturation excellent

• Lungs remain clear pic.twitter.com/iiaO7nwhRV — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 22, 2024

My colleague Robert Spencer wrote earlier today:

Biden and the Democrats need to come clean. Above all, as unpleasant an experience as it is, we need to see the man and hear him say that he has left the race. Otherwise, the questions that have been circulating for years become all the more insistent: can Biden really serve until Jan. 20? Who exactly is acting as president now? If we don’t get answers, America has just taken another step toward becoming a third-world banana republic, where opposition leaders are convicted of bogus crimes and shot at, and unwanted leaders are disposed of out of sight, with flimsy excuses — and if you know what’s good for you, you better not ask questions.

Advertisement

We stand at a pivotal crossroads in American history, and the president of the United States has abdicated his duty. It's time for answers.

We live in dangerous times. Political violence is on the rise. Here at PJ Media, we will continue to investigate the Left's inflammatory rhetoric and calls for violence. People who tune into network or left-wing cable news will not hear about any of that, but you will. If you'd like to get access to exclusive members-only stories, become a PJ Media VIP member today. We promise not to sugarcoat the truth—ever.

For a limited time, we are offering 60% off memberships. For $1.68 per month, you can support our conservative journalism and analysis. In return, you'll gain access to hundreds of exclusive, members-only articles every month. For a few bucks more, you can level up to GOLD and get exclusive content at PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, HotAir, and Bearing Arms, plus live chats with your favorite contributors across all the sites. Sign up here today!