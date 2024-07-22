BREAKING: House Oversight Committee Calls for Cheatle's Resignation

After a contentious hearing in which Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle failed to answer some of the most basic questions surrounding the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13, the House Oversight Committee called on Cheatle to resign.

Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) signed a letter, which the committee sent to Cheatle and released on social media. It’s an impressive show of bipartisanship.

The letter reads:

Director Cheatle: On July 13, 2024, the United States Secret Service under your leadership failed to protect former President Donald Trump from an assassination attempt that took the life of Corey Comperatore and seriously injured at least two other people. Today, you failed to provide answers to basic questions regarding that stunning operational failure and to reassure the American people that the Secret Service has learned its lessons and begun to correct its systemic blunders and failures. In the middle of a presidential election, the Committee and the American people demand serious institutional accountability and transparency that you are not providing. We call on you to resign as Director as a first step to allowing new leadership to swiftly address this crisis and rebuild the trust of a truly concerned Congress and the American people. Sincerely, James Comer Chairman Committee on Oversight & Accountability & Jamie Raskin Ranking Member Committee on Oversight & Accountability

This bipartisan call for Cheatle to resign her post is especially remarkable after what we saw from some Democrats during the hearing. This morning, I wrote about how Raskin used his time at the beginning of the hearing to call for gun control.

He wasn’t the only one. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Jasmine Crockett (D-Tenn.) spewed even more egregious gun-grabbing nonsense.

Rep. Ayanna Presley (D-Mass.) didn’t ask Cheatle any questions; instead, she accused Republicans of being “racist” and “sexist” because they dared question diversity efforts within the Secret Service.

At this point, there’s nothing else Cheatle can do but resign. Whether she will remains to be seen, but it’s impressive to see bipartisan calls for her to resign after such ridiculous behavior from Democrats on the committee.