A Remark From Joe Biden's Brother Raises Eyebrows

Joe Biden finally dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday after weeks of defiantly resisting pressure from the media and elected Democrats.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden wrote in a memo that he posted to X Sunday afternoon. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

The donor class of the Democratic Party ultimately made it clear to Biden and his family that he had no path forward. Without the money to fund his campaign, there was no campaign. Period. But many are wondering why we haven't seen or heard from Biden in the form of a video address or even a still photograph since he retreated to his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., supposedly to recover from COVID.

Why wouldn't Biden personally address the nation after such a huge decision? We've also learned that it was Chief of Staff Jeff Zients who informed the Cabinet of the decision that Biden would end his campaign.

Biden indicated in his drop-out memo that he would speak about his decision later this week. It's still not clear why he won't speak sooner. But now a comment from the president's brother indicates that Biden's health was, indeed, a factor in his decision to drop out of the race, which also raised speculation.

“I’m incredibly proud of my brother. Selfishly I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left,” Frank Biden told CBS News. “He is a genuine hero, country over self, it sounds corny in our cynical political environment, but he nor I are cynical. The goal remains the same: defeat Trump and continue the work that Joe has done. My hope is that our party rallies around this heroic act."

🚨 Biden's brother, Frank, says Biden's declining health "absolutely" played a "considerable role" in his decision to drop out of the presidential race — something the Biden administration has consistently denied.



THIS IS THE COVERUP OF THE CENTURY. pic.twitter.com/hKR3mspJp2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2024

"Enjoy whatever time we have left?" That's not something people normally say unless someone is terminally ill.

Is the president gravely ill? What's going on? Some are now wondering if Biden is even still alive.

“Not physically seeing Biden – not addressing a camera in Delaware, let alone an Oval Office statement like LBJ did…it is disconcerting, isn’t it?” Fox News host Bret Baier said Sunday.

Fox News's Dana Perino agreed, saying, “Right! They didn’t even release a White House still photograph. Nothing! I hope he’s fine, but you can forgive people for wondering if we are really living 'Weekend at Bernie’s' right now. Like, proof of life, please! Let’s see it!”

BAIER: Not physically seeing Biden - not addressing a camera in Delaware, let alone an Oval Office statement like LBJ did.



PERINO: They didn't even release a WH still photograph. Nothing. I hope he's fine, but you can forgive people for wondering if we are really living Weekend… pic.twitter.com/j549P87mIp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 21, 2024

It's worth noting that there was nearly immediate pushback from a "source close to" the Biden family.