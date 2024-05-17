The Morning Briefing: The 'Biden-Hamas 2024' Campaign Isn't Doing So Well

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Choryabusk continued to gain renown for her ability to sing any Beyoncé song backwards in Gaelic, Farsi, or Connecticut English.

Advertisement

Of course, I'd like to begin by giving many thanks to my friends Ashley, Kevin, and Chris for filling in this week while I was doing the proud father thing. It was nice to have a few extra days to celebrate her graduation from law school. And that dive bar that Kevin mentioned in Wednesday's Briefing is my new favorite place in Brooklyn. My daughter knows how to pick 'em.

Obviously, I didn't pay any attention to the news while I was gone. I began to catch up a little as I headed to LaGuardia on Wednesday. As I was having a beer at the airport, the television nearest me had the news on. When they got around to the Trump-Biden debate news, a young Hispanic man who worked at the bar turned to me and said, "I'm getting popcorn for this." Then he leaned over to me and said, "I think Trump is going to win in a landslide."

That was an interesting return to reality.

Thursday morning, The Washington Post featured a discussion between some of its Opinions columnists under the headline, "How in the world is Trump's trial not hurting him?"

The insulated Coastal Media Bubble™ types really can't grasp that a lot of Americans see these sham trials for what they are. In fact they have all along. I wrote at the end of last month that the people orchestrating the Manhattan Soviet show trial nonsense are determined to make Trump a living martyr. Schlichter's latest column says that it's all making Trump stronger.

Advertisement

The best laid plains of election-interfering Democrats aren't having the desired effect.

It turns out that having an adult entertainment chick and a former lawyer who was busted for lying to his bank as star witnesses have made the trial even sleazier than it was at its inception.

The Cohen factor hasn't been playing out well for them. This is from Victoria:

Donald Trump’s chief litigator in the Get Trump case in New York landed what looked like a pivotal strike—a Perry Mason moment— against the former president’s personal lawyer-turned-prosecution-witness, Michael Cohen– catching him in a lie right in front of the jury.

The "strike" was so consequential that, as Matt wrote, even CNN's Anderson Cooper was flabbergasted:

Cooper explained how Blanche meticulously dismantled Cohen's previous testimony about a pivotal phone conversation with Trump. Blanche methodically scrutinized text message transcripts, revealing that harassing prank calls from a 14-year-old prompted Cohen's call to Trump, which was not solely about the Stormy Daniels affair. This revelation, Cooper noted, undermines Cohen's credibility, as he had previously asserted that Trump approved the Stormy Daniels payment during that call.

This trial is garbage, as honest people know. The focus that the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been keeping on it was supposed to to make people hate Trump, but its overwhelming ick factor seems to be working against them.

Advertisement

Also, the trial was supposed to be a distraction from the utter awfulness of the man in the White House. Team Biden was no doubt hoping that they could continue to pursue their "cozy up to Hamas" campaign strategy and have the trial keep people from noticing that the President of the United States was selling out a trusted ally to abet terrorists and win electoral votes in Michigan.

Again, the plan seems to have some holes in it.

In a just world, the whole thing would keep falling apart. As Kevin writes, however, there are other factors at play.

For now, I'm just going to keep hoping that that kid in the bar at LaGuardia is right.

Later today, Stephen Green and I will be hosting the "Five O'Clock Somewhere Four Year Anniversary Extravaganza." In April of 2020, we were asked to do a live chat for our VIP Gold members for a few weeks to entertain them during lockdowns. We had so much fun that we kept it going. It grew, got some branding, and now we do a Zoom happy hour every week as well. A lot of our friends from around Townhall Media like Ed Morrissey, Larry O'Connor and Cam Edwards will be joining us. This would be a good time to try the VIP Gold experience. The promo code KRUISERMB gets you a huge 50% discount. We kick off at 3 PM EDT. Hope to see you there!

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Advertisement

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. MAID in Canada: Euthanasia Escapee Has a Dire Warning

Want Spies With That? Chinese and Iranian Moles Are Posing As DoorDash Drivers

Can Biden's Military Tear Itself Away From Drag Shows Long Enough to Deal With Terrorist Threats?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Kamala Harris' Financials Confirm What You Thought About Her Books

Trump Attorney Delivers a Perry Mason Moment Against Michael Cohen

Hunting Hunter: Comer Calls Biden Crime Family 'Biggest Public Corruption Scandal in Our Lifetime'

Netanyahu: 'Israel is Not a Vassal State of the United States'

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Well, Bless Your Heart, Mitt Romney

New Dutch Government Tries to Save the Country. But Is It Too Late?

Remembering the Fallen and Honoring Officers for National Police Week

The Arrest of Paul Kessler's Pro-Hamas Killer Leads to a New Hope

In Michigan, Leftists Have Started Knocking on Doors in the Middle of the Night

Gaetz Picks Another Fight: Standing Up for Taxpayers While Demanding an Improved Military

The People Have Spoken: We Are a Banana Republic

Trump's Long-Time Nemesis Sends Love Notes to Michael Cohen During His Testimony

Is Joe Biden Illegally Trying to Influence the Election? Yes, if You Use the Left's Logic

Advertisement

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Trump Trial Farce Will Only Make Him Stronger

Biden DHS Claims the Privacy of Illegal Aliens on Terror Watchlist Overrides the Rights of Americans

KJP Punts Biden's Coverup to the Lawyers...There's Just One Problem

+1. Gov. Abbott Pardons Army Sergeant Who Killed BLM Protester

Are There Really Fewer Federal Gun Control Laws Today Than a Generation Ago?

Cam&Co. 2A Attorney Has All Fingers Crossed While SCOTUS Considers Taking a Gun Ban Case

Minnesota GOP Issues Challenge on Gun Control

Modern Argh: Uglification of Culture Gets Royally Bad

Exposed: Blinken's Romp Through Kyiv Was Worse Than We Thought

Morehouse College Will Cancel Its Commencement If Students Protest Biden

Moms for Liberty Files Lawsuit Against Biden Administration Over Title IX Rules

Kamala May Already Be Lining Up Her Next Gig in Case Biden Loses, Terrifying Californians

Republican Jewish Coalition Commits to Raising $5 Million to Help Trump Reelection Campaign

FAFO: Sonoma State President on Leave for INSUBORDINATION After Anti-Israel Email

NIH Official Says He Knows 'How to Make Emails Disappear' After a FOIA Request

President Biden's Gaza Pier Project 'Moves Into Hamas Line of Fire'

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

The Intense Pressure on the Jury to Find Trump Guilty

Advertisement

Biden’s Executive Privilege Claim Will Backfire

Putin and Xi Smell Blood in the Water As They Pledge 'No Limits' Relationship

It's Time to Admit What the Border Crisis Is About

Around the Interwebz

Kevin Spacey Defends Himself In Rare Live TV Interview On NewsNation’s ‘Cuomo’

Archie, the Internet’s first search engine, is rescued and running

10 Compelling Subplots Cut From Movies

Bee Me

With Biden Stalling, Israel Announces They Will Just Get American Weapons From Taliban https://t.co/BfUmCvCsUy pic.twitter.com/Uge3Z4IGkU — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 16, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

In honor of the Five O'Clock Somewhere 4th Anniversary Extravaganza.