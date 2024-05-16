Is Joe Biden Illegally Trying to Influence the Election? Yes, if You Use the Left's Logic

Matt Margolis | 10:56 AM on May 16, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

According to left-wing prosecutors, the liberal media, and the Democratic Party, Donald Trump illegally tried to influence the 2016 presidential election by preventing damaging stories about him from becoming public.

Advertisement

In their view, that is a crime. 

Based on this stellar legal theory, Joe Biden is committing the very same crime right now because he is asserting executive privilege over the recording of his interview with special counsel Robert Hur. 

House Republicans are threatening to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for refusing to turn over the audio.

Garland advised Biden in a letter on Thursday that the audio falls within the scope of executive privilege. Garland told the Democratic president that the “committee’s needs are plainly insufficient to outweigh the deleterious effects that the production of the recordings would have on the integrity and effectiveness of similar law enforcement investigations in the future.” 

Assistant Attorney General Carlos Felipe Uriarte urged lawmakers not to proceed with the contempt effort to avoid “unnecessary and unwarranted conflict.”

“It is the longstanding position of the executive branch held by administrations of both parties that an official who asserts the president’s claim of executive privilege cannot be held in contempt of Congress,” Uriarte wrote. 

White House Counsel Ed Siskel wrote in a separate, scathing letter to Congress on Thursday that lawmakers’ effort to obtain the recording was absent any legitimate purpose and lays bare their likely goal — “to chop them up, distort them, and use them for partisan political purposes.”

Advertisement

It's understandable why the White House doesn't want the audio released. The transcript alone was quite damning. I don't doubt that the audio is worse.

Related: Biden Administration Is Now Under Investigation for 'Election Interference'

In February, Hur's report concluded that Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen" and that his actions "present[ed] serious risks to national security.” However, the Hur report also assessed that Biden's memory was "significantly limited, both during his recorded interviews with the ghostwriter in 2017 and in his interview with our office in 2023". It determined it wasn't worth bringing him to trial over his mishandling of classified documents because Biden "would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." 

Recommended: Karine Jean-Pierre May Have Admitted Too Much About Trump's Trial

Thus, it would be "difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him [...] of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.” It also pointed out that he couldn’t remember the years he was vice president or when his son Beau died. 

Advertisement

But Siskel's explanation for the refusal to release the audio is indisputably an admission that the White House is motivated by protecting Biden from a damaging story in an election year, and that, according to the left, is a crime.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CRIME JOE BIDEN HUR REPORT

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Milestones on the Slippery Slope Chris Queen
MAID in Canada: Euthanasia Escapee Has a Dire Warning Stephen Green
Kamala Harris' Financials Confirm What You Thought About Her Books Stephen Green
Snopes Admits Ashley Biden’s Diary Is Genuine, So Let’s Talk About What It Says Matt Margolis
The Sailors From the Baltimore Bridge Collapse Ship Are Still on Board and That Isn't Even the Weird Part Kevin Downey Jr.
Colorado Town Tries to Shutter Church Homeless Ministry Lincoln Brown

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Cohen Made Huge Admission in NYC Trump Case and Now the Tumblers Begin to Fall in Place
LIVE RESULTS: Primary Day in Maryland, Nebraska, and West Virginia
Swing State Voters Are So Over the Trump Trial
Advertisement