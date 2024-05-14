Karine Jean-Pierre May Have Admitted Too Much About Trump's Trial

Donald Trump has called the various cases brought against him by the Biden Justice Department and by left-wing district attorneys "election interference," and on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre inadvertently appeared to confirm that he is correct.

Earlier in the day, several members of Congress attended the trial on Tuesday, including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).

Some truly incredible patriots pic.twitter.com/7R0MvVaPam — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 14, 2024

"President Trump is a friend and I wanted to be here to support him. I’m here speaking with you outside because the court won’t allow us to speak inside the building. That’s just one of the many things that are wrong here," Johnson said Tuesday. "The President’s actions in this matter were previously reviewed and no charges were filed. Why is that? Because there’s no crime here. Now, eight years later, suddenly they’ve resurrected this thing. They’ve brought it back. And why is that? Well, just apply common sense. Everyone can see. It’s painfully obvious that we’re now six months out from Election Day. And that’s the reason. That is the reason why they brought these charges here and across the country."

A reporter decided to ask about this during Tuesday's White House press briefing.

"Was it appropriate for Speaker Johnson to show up at the trial with the former president today?" the reporter asked.

"So look, I’m — I can’t speak to — don’t want to comment, obviously, as this is related to the 2024 elections," Jean-Pierre said. "And I can’t speak to the Speaker’s schedule. That is something for him to decide on. And let’s not forget, this is also connected to an independent judicial process. So, going to be really mindful. And he makes his choices on what he does, you know, with — with his business. That is his choice to be made."

Did Jean-Pierre inadvertently reveal something significant when she stated, "I don't want to comment as this is related to the 2024 elections"? It sure sounds like it to me. She could have easily refused to discuss the case by citing the Hatch Act, but instead, her response linked the ongoing trial to the 2024 election.

Why would she do that unless that's exactly how the Biden White House sees it? The administration doesn't see this as a legitimate trial independent of the election but as a trial that has everything to do with the election.

Naturally, the Republican National Committee took notice.

Her remarks are a stunning admission that the trial is politically motivated and intended as election interference. Democrats are stuck with a candidate who is 81 years old with cognitive deficiencies and has been trailing Trump in the polls for months.

Just like Democrats planned to impeach Trump before he even took office in 2017, they plotted to find ways to eliminate him as a threat in the 2024 election, be it trying to remove him from the ballot, siccing Soros-funded partisan prosecutors on him, or even abusing the Justice Department to target him. And now they've finally admitted it.