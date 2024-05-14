Michael Cohen Just Blew Up Bragg’s Case Against Trump

Matt Margolis | 9:45 AM on May 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jonathan Carroll

Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump has been in trouble as witness after witness for the prosecution seemed to undermine it. Michael Cohen’s testimony proved to be no different. 

Advertisement

Bragg’s team really needed a win here after weeks of testimony for the prosecution that proved devastating for its case. Keith Davidson, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, argued during his testimony that the $130,000 transaction with Daniels should not be considered "hush money" but rather a valid "consideration" payment. 

Hope Hicks’ testimony delivered another blow to the prosecution's case when she testified that Trump's nondisclosure agreement with Daniels aimed to shield his family from potentially damaging media exposure, rather than to sway the outcome of the election. 

And then Stormy Daniels' testimony was expertly unraveled by the defense team, which pointed out how she's repeatedly changed her story depending on what was the most useful and profitable narrative for her at any given time.

The prosecution's case then came down to the testimony of Michael Cohen. Cohen not only admitted to recording Trump without his knowledge or consent, but he said the recordings showed that Trump was actually just following his advice.

“The most important thing about the audiotape is that there was an audiotape. For most lawyers, watching… listening to this tape is, is really an appalling moment. The very idea that an attorney would tape a client without their knowledge or consent just shatters every aspect of professional conduct, but the tape really doesn’t offer much,” George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Monday.

Advertisement

“Like much else in Cohen’s testimony, he gives these details of how he goes to his client and says, I fixed the problem. I arranged for payments. I’m, you know, this is not, this story is going to go away, at least before the election and Trump is saying things like ‘good, good,’” 

Turley added, “Well, that sounds a lot like a client following the directions of his lawyer. But now the lawyer is telling the jury, I think you should send my client to prison for doing what I suggested for him to do.”

Related: Yes, Alvin Bragg’s Case Against Trump Is Falling Apart. But Will That Matter?

“There is nothing illegal here. What Cohen was describing is not a crime,” Turley said. “The prosecutors are making great fanfare over proving non-criminal acts and non-contested allegations. Yeah, there was an NDA. Yeah, money was paid. That happens all the time, and so we’re still left with this bizarre situation of a trial over something that none of us have yet been told what the crime is.”

Naturally, the mainstream media is pretending that Cohen’s testimony was damning for Trump. Why? Because they’re too blinded by Trump Derangement Syndrome to see this case objectively. But you can always count on us to give you the facts — even if that means getting censored and demonetized.

Advertisement

Will you help us by becoming a PJ Media VIP? Not only will you receive access to exclusive content and podcasts, but you also get to enjoy an ad-free experience and access to the comments section. With VIP Gold, you get to enjoy the same benefits across the entire Townhall family of sites.

A PJ Media VIP membership is an incredible value on its own, but it gets even better when you use the discount code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off! There’s never been a better time to become a PJ Media VIP.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: MICHAEL COHEN LAWFARE

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Contemplating the Wussification of Americans Ashley McCully
The Left Hates Us So Much That We're Now on an 'Enemies List' Chris Queen
Jerry Seinfeld Is the Hero We Need Right Now Matt Margolis
$7.5 Billion Later, Biden Is Up to 7 EV Charging Stations Stephen Green
Solar Storm Northern Lights, Fatima and the Light Show That Preceded World War II Greg Byrnes
Judge in Trump Trial Faces Corruption Allegations Bryan S. Jung

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
‘Catholic,’ Pro-Abort Dems Should Be Excommunicated
Public Health Authorities Define New Heart Syndrome, Say 90% of Americans Affected
Bird Flu Engineered to Infect Humans Could Be Lab-Produced ‘in Months,’ Former CDC Director Says
Advertisement