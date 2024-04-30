Dems and Their Lawless Judiciary Psychopaths Are Determined to Make Trump a Living Martyr

Because it's my job, I spend a lot of time poring over both news accounts and Opinion pieces in The New York Times and The Washington Post. I also keep an eye on the likes of the Huffington Post, NPR, and the major network newsfeeds from Sunday through Monday. The reactions to former President Donald Trump's Manhattan trial in all of the above have a teen girl fan blog feel.

Advertisement

If the teen girl were really ugly and perpetually angry at the fact that she'd never be a cheerleader, that is.

The Democrats are thrilled with all of it because they think that Ugly Nancy (hmmm...wonder who inspired that name) is America. In their minds, the perversion of justice that they unleashed through their corrupt judiciary jackals is finally working. Sure, they were hoping that they could throw all judicial integrity out the window and greatly shorten the timeline, but they're feeling their oats now.

My experience in paying attention to all of the electorate makes me think that all is not what it seems to them.

The big prizes in any presidential election are each party's moderates, who might be swayed to vote for the other party, and independent voters, collectively known as swing voters. How anybody is still on the fence in this election is beyond me, but here we are.

As it's virtually impossible for Joe Biden or any other Democratic candidate to run on Biden's record, they need a lot of distracting noise from this mockery they're making of the American legal system. If they can get a photo or two of Trump in an orange jumpsuit and eating a baloney sandwich in a jail cell, they figure that the world will be their plant-based oyster.

The Tijuana Donkey Show that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is producing in Judge Juan Merchan's courtroom is certainly entertaining to the Dem base. Their base, however, is comprised of mentally unwell people who are all breathing manifestations of a feelings journal that's scribbled full of daddy issues. Joe and Edna Moderate in Des Moines may not be as entertained by the spectacle. (I had a whole "donkey-shaving" thing I was going to add there, but I refrained. Who even am I now?)

Advertisement

Victoria wrote about Tuesday's bit of courtroom embarrassment:

In today's ruling, Trump was found in contempt for nine statements he made on his social media site for a total of a $9,000 fine. Judge Juan Merchan told Trump that if he kept doing it he'd consider locking him up,

I should clarify that I think that Merchan and his rogue ways are the embarrassment here.

My friend Kevin Downey Jr. and I briefly discussed this on our latest episode of "Unwoke." If Trump does get tossed into a cell for violating what many legal experts believe is a garbage gag order, the Dems' long-awaited photo-op might backfire on them.

Trump will obviously be elevated to living martyr status with the faithful if he's thrown in jail for even a few minutes. Longer than that and we might very well see our Iowa friends Joe and Edna going online to purchase MAGA gear.

This is anecdotal, but it's also true. I know a lot of Republicans who don't spend a lot of time reading or listening to the news, and who have become Trump-averse.

I should say, "had" become Trump-averse. They see the Democrats' legal chicanery for what it is. There is no difference between the upper crust of the Democratic Party and the unhinged brats who are screeching all over college campuses right now. They become rabid animals when in pursuit of their political goals. No matter how hard they try to put on airs and blather on about "democracy" or "principles," the frothing comes through.

Advertisement

In their ongoing efforts to demonize Donald Trump, the Democrats have become so unseemly that they've made him a sympathetic figure in the eyes of many who didn't think they'd feel that way.

Keep it up Dems, a little more of this and even your Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine won't be able to save you.

We'll keep on top of the Left's media bias narrative machine. You can help PJ Media by becoming a part of our VIP subscriber family. Subscribe here and use the promo code CENSORSHIP for a huge 50% discount.