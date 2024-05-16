New Dutch Government Tries to Save the Country. But Is It Too Late?

After six months of negotiations that seemed foredoomed to failure, The Netherlands will have a new government that will attempt to do something novel and strange in Europe (and North America): it’s going to put its own people first. In a development that has implications far beyond the Netherlands, populist politician Geert Wilders, whose party became the country’s largest in last November’s elections, has reached an agreement with three other parties on the right to form a new government. Wilders won’t be prime minister, but his tough anti-mass migration agenda will be implemented. Or at least that’s the plan.

Breitbart reported Thursday that the Netherlands “will finally get the right wing government its people voted for, and some of the toughest border control in the Western World." Wilders himself was ebullient, saying: “The sun will shine again in the Netherlands… The Netherlands will be ours again.” Will Wilders manage to Make the Netherlands Great Again? That is certainly the goal of the provisional agreement he and his coalition partners have hammered out.

The agreement, which is entitled “Hope, Courage, and Pride,” stipulates that Wilders will not be prime minister, despite being the leader of the country’s largest party. This was a concession that was necessary in order to form a coalition at all, and it could mean that the whole thing could go down in flames.

But maybe not: in theory, the prime minister won’t be an ideologue opposed to the coalition’s program but someone who understands that his or her job is to implement that program. “It appears,” says Breitbart, that “the ministry positions and Prime Ministership will be held by ‘technocrats’ — non-politicians and typically academics and economists — who would implement the government programme as dictated by the four.”

Could this work? Could it actually result in an effective government? It has about as much chance of doing so as a hereditary monarchy or the rule of the majority, both of which have produced some great governments and some disastrous ones, so it’s worth a try.

Meanwhile, the agreement is audacious in scope, aiming at doing nothing less than reversing the Netherlands’ slow and steady Islamization; if successful, this could transform the entire trajectory of Europe as a whole. The agreement states that “concrete steps are being taken towards the strictest admission regime for asylum and the most comprehensive package to control migration ever. The entire asylum and migration system is being reformed.”

The government also plans to declare an “asylum crisis,” which will allow for “the use of special powers for two years including suspending the processing of asylum applications, what they call an ‘asylum decision freeze’, and deporting migrants with no residence permits, by force if necessary.” The Netherlands will adopt the “strictest admission rules in Europe,” immediately deporting migrants who enter the country illegally.

This won’t solve the whole problem. There will also be a “crackdown on job-visa migration, increasing the requirements on employers to not recruit for low-quality work, and holding employees responsible for migrant workers learning Dutch to a high standard.” The new government will also move against the “misuse of education visas, and family or ‘chain’ migration.”

Right now the demise of Britain, France, Germany, and Sweden, as well as other European countries, seems drearily inevitable. Migrants have entered and continue to enter in massive numbers, and are also reproducing at much faster rates than the natives, such that within a generation or two, these countries are likely to have Muslim majorities. Their cultures will be forever transformed, and the U.S. and the world will have to deal with the prospect of a nuclear-armed Islamic Republic of France.

This is a larger societal transformation than the Norman Conquest or that which attended the fall of the Western Roman Empire in 476. Yet our globalist, socialist politicians continue to stigmatize any resistance to it as “racism” and “Islamophobia,” and seem content to speed along the demise of their own societies as long as they still hold positions of power in the new order.

Now the Netherlands is breaking ranks and acting to save itself. Whether or not it is already too late will be reflected in the fortunes of the new coalition government. The best-case scenario will be that this new government in the Netherlands heralds a recovery in Europe of its sense of itself and a willingness to restore and defend what remains of Judeo-Christian Western civilization. If, on the other hand, the new Dutch government fails, it will be just another signpost on the way to what historians of later ages will refer to as the Fall of Europe, with America not far behind.