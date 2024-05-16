Well, Bless Your Heart, Mitt Romney

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-For-Now, Utah) told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday that Presidentish Joe Biden "made an enormous error" in his duties as POTUS.

Was Romney referring to Biden's bungled bugout from Afghanistan, which turned over the entire country — and billions worth of American military equipment — to the Taliban?

Yeah, no.

Or was perhaps Romney criticizing Biden's multiple trillion-dollar spending and regulatory schemes that have done little except add to the debt, increase inflation, and sacrifice innovation and productivity on the altar of Clean Energy?

Nope, not a word about any of that from Mitt.

If you've already guessed that Romney also failed to criticize Biden for cavalierly turning his back on Israel during its war against the murdering/raping/kidnapping and wanna-be Holocaust II organization, Hamas, you'd already be correct.

Nope, Romney's estimation of Biden's "enormous error" was that our sometime President hasn't pardoned former President Donald Trump. I'll pause here a moment so you can get a "You have GOT to be kidding me" or two out of your system.

This is from MSNBC parent, NBC News:

The Utah Republican argued that Biden should have pardoned Trump when the Justice Department announced charges against him and that the president “made an enormous error” by not pressuring New York prosecutors to drop their case against Trump. (Presidents can pardon only in federal cases.) "He should have fought like crazy to keep this prosecution from going forward,” Romney said, referring to Biden.

This is where I'd like to grab Romney by the lapel of his suitcoat, pull his face so close to mine I could see my reflection in his Brylcreem, and shout, "THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE IS BEHIND ALL THIS, YOU PREENING NINNY." And then his security would come and beat me to a pulp, which is exactly why I try not to go to Washington except when I must.

When Ruhle asked what he thought about Republicans like House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) showing their support of Trump at his kangaroo court trial in New York, he said, "I think it’s a terrible fault for our country to see people attacking our legal system — that’s an enormous mistake. I think it’s also demeaning for people to quite apparently try and run for vice president by donning a red tie and standing outside the courthouse. It's just — I'd have felt awkward."

Romney treats these court cases as though they're somehow legitimate. And he wants people to believe that Biden might serve as some kind of honest broker in these banana republic shenanigans instead of his administration serving as the coordinator behind them.

Does Mitt believe his Thursday's child schtick? Is he playing it up for the media that he still seems to think might finally love him this time?

Does it matter?

I'll finish with one final observation about Romney's interview. His real beef with Biden's "enormous error" is that the ongoing legal persecutions help his fellow Republican. The court cases are "a win-win for Donald Trump," Romney told MSNBC.

And Mitt can't have that.

P.S. Help me keep trying to make up for my support of Mitt Romney in 2012, tepid as it was, by becoming a PJ Media VIP or VIP Gold supporter. You need independent news and analysis, and I need to atone for my sin. You can join here, and don't forget our massive 50% off SAVEAMERICA promo code.