The Morning Briefing: While Biden's World Burns, Dems Froth Over Trump's Kangaroo Trials

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

At first glance, it would seem like Democrats don't have much to be excited about these days. OK, that's only if you're glancing at reality.

While virtually everything that Biden has touched is falling apart, the Democratic faithful are focused on their election tampering efforts via various corrupt courts. They like to talk about Donald Trump all of the time because talking about Joe Biden is too painful for them. If they can keep their Orange Man Bad in an orange jumpsuit fantasies alive, they can temporarily forget about Biden's wrecking ball.

The rogue's gallery of scofflaw prosecutors and judges they've put together have kept the fantasy alive for now. Legal precedent be damned, these commies are just making up the law as they go along.

The first of the "Iron Curtain Comes to America" show trials got underway yesterday in Manhattan, and the Trump-haters are rejoicing.

It didn't take long for the plan to emerge in the courtroom, as Matt wrote:

Judge Juan Merchan delivered a firm ultimatum to former President Donald Trump regarding his presence on the first day of his criminal trial. According to MSNBC's Jesse Rodrigeuz, Merchan told Trump he has to be in the courtroom every day for the duration of his trial. "If you do not show up, there will be an arrest," Merchan warned. The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks. The judge is essentially preventing Trump from campaigning for president.

And there you have it, ladies and gentlemen.

Merchan is essentially operating as a low-level Dem street thug. He wouldn't even say if he would adjourn court so that Trump could attend his son Barron's high school graduation. He's not only a lowlife who has no respect for the law, he's petty and small.

That describes most of the avowed Trump haters though.

This particular chapter of the Democrats' pre-election tampering saga was put into motion by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has been known to be rather kind and generous to real criminals. In another post that Matt wrote, a CNN legal analyst gives a side-eye glance to the merits of Bragg's case against Trump:

"Paying hush money is not a crime," Honig admits. "In fact, a hush-money agreement, though seedy, is legally no different from any other contract between private parties. So Trump knowing about the Daniels payoff — and he clearly did — is merely a starting point here and insufficient to prove anything criminal."

Bragg has been accused by many legal experts of torturing existing law and making up something just so he could get Trump, which is what he promised to do when running for the DA gig.

People who are cheering on what's happening to Trump don't realize that a justice system gone astray can turn on anyone. If the world keeps going the Democrats' way, a lot of smug people are in for a rude awakening. It's always the way when a society takes a hard leftward lurch.

The lawfare railroading of Trump hasn't worked out the way that the Democrats have wanted it to so far. His legend has only grown among the faithful. As I've shared before, I know a lot of people who have grown more sympathetic towards Trump because of the Dems' antics.

Merchan's efforts to keep Trump off of the campaign trail may just end up being a boon for Trump's pursuit of independent voters and Republicans who are inexplicably on the fence.

What the Democrats don't get is that the people who aren't in their low-info base see all of this for the election tampering that it is. Now that Iran is acting up, their breathless attention to the legal woes they've thrown Trump's way isn't going to to much to distract from Biden's litany of failures.

And there are certainly a lot more failures to come.

Joe Biden Wants to Know Where His Legos Are and If WWIII Will Help Him Win Michigan

"The more panicky the Biden campaign got about his prospects in Michigan, the more tepid the Biden administration's support of Israel grew. The administration has been trying to find a way to avoid being known as the people who threw a longtime ally under the bus, yet still pull away from Israel enough to salvage the Michigan prospects.

Thus, Tehran was emboldened."

Shot of Vodka

Iran Is a Violent Toddler in Need of a Spanking

"Imagine if Iran had launched 350 missiles and suicide drones at New Jersey — and the U.S. would be expected to do nothing in retaliation. Would we care if nearly all the missiles had been shot down or malfunctioned? Or would we make sure the Islamic Republic fully understood the consequences of directly attacking the United States?"



VodkaPundit. Iran Is a Violent Toddler in Need of a Spanking

Watch: Iranian Woman Eviscerates Anti-Israel, Pro-Islamic Republic Rhetoric

Mother Moves Son to CA for Chemical Castration

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Let's Curb-Stomp the IRS

Even CNN's Legal Analyst Destroys Bragg's Case Against Trump for its 'Weakness'

Mass Pro-Palestine Protests Across the Country

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Would You Like a Lesson on Free Markets With Your Clothesline From Hell?

What Factors Are Driving Japan and the U.S. Toward a Closer Relationship?

Iranian TV Joins X Users in News Face-Plant

Here's the REAL Reason the Soros-Bought NYC Prosecutor Put Trump on Trial. Try Not to Laugh.

Judge Merchan Threatens Trump With Arrest

Supreme Court Greenlights Idaho Law Protecting Minors From Transgender Procedures

Congressional Action to Stop Bird Flu Gain-of-Function Research Underway?

David Frum Embarrasses Himself Again, This Time Regarding Israel, Iran, and Ukraine

Prager. Communists Betray Workers, Teachers Unions Betray Students, Civil Rights Organizations Betray Blacks

Schlichter. Stop Telling People to Only Vote on Election Day

Iran's Attack on Israel Was 'Paid for by the Biden Administration,' Ted Cruz Reminds

'Election Interference That's All It's About': Trump Sounds Off on New Conditions in Hush Money Case

Rand Paul Has Some Tough Words for Speaker Johnson Over FISA Bill

Israel Clearly Learned Lessons From October 7th Attacks

Cam&Co. Federal Judge Weighs Fate of NJ Gun and Magazine Ban

Anti-Gun Writer Misses the Point on 'Gun Show Loophole'

Nikki Haley Lands a New Gig

I am not. Are You Sleeping Enough? Odds Are That You're Not

Cuellar Bucks Democrats with Position on Abortion - Leave it to the States

More of this. Israel Tells Joe Biden to Pound Sand After He Demands No Retaliation Against Iran

REPORT: Israel Readies Air Force to 'Forcefully' Deliver 'Retaliatory Counter-Strike' Against Iran

Doocy Sweeps the Leg on Biden's 'Don't' Foreign Policy in Epic Exchange With Kirby

Lessons in Woke: Santa Monica Elementary Schools 5th Grade Class Explores Their 'White Privilege'

Jemele Hill: O.J. Simpson's Death Is a Reminder of the Racial Rift That His Trial Exposed

Free Beacon Looks Into President Joe Biden's Lifelong Stutter

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here.

Michigan Elementary School Offers Pronoun Lessons

America Is a Battleground of Reality Vs. Woke Marxism

Everyone Wants Trump and Biden to Debate, but Will Biden Agree?

Australian Bishop Stabbed During a Service

