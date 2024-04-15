Watch: Iranian Woman Eviscerates Anti-Israel, Pro-Islamic Republic Rhetoric

In the wake of the Israeli strike on an Iranian ”embassy” or “consulate” to take out jihadists, and not long before the Iranian regime’s drone attack on Israel, anti-Semites as usual took to social media to express their prejudiced opinions about “Iran” having a right to “defend itself.” One Iranian woman destroyed the nonsensical arguments in a powerful video.

The State of Israel’s Twitter/X account shared a video of an Iranian woman slamming the hypocrisy of online pontificators about the ongoing Hamas-Israel-Iran conflict. The very people spouting off about Iran’s supposed victimhood did not care a jot when the tyrannical Iranian regime was lynching, arresting, and torturing the Iranian people for protesting the government. Nor do these same self-righteous individuals recognize that the current “Islamic Republic” regime does not represent the wishes of the Iranian people, who want peace with Israel. The video is particularly relevant not only regarding the Israeli strike on Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Iranian leaders, but also following Iran’s direct drone assault on Israel.

When Iranians rose up (and were arrested and tortured) in the tens of thousands starting in 2022, most of the world — including the Biden administration — seemed totally uninterested in providing even verbal support to the protestors. Now, nearly two years later, the Iranians evoking international sympathy are … the terrorist-sponsoring, rights-crushing regime there. One Iranian woman is fed up with the propaganda. “It’s become very apparent that you haven’t been listening to anything that we’ve had to say for the past two years, but I was wondering if you could just lend me a few minutes of your time in this ungodly hour to hear us now,” she said.

The video appears to refer both to the Islamic Republic drone attack on Israel and to the successful Israeli strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria that took out key IRGC commanders. The brutal IRGC is a branch of the Iranian regime’s military that has supported and engaged in terrorism, including against Israelis and Americans. “We’ve had to watch over the past 24 hours people clambering onto the internet to explain that Iran has the right to defend itself,” the Iranian woman said. “In what capacity have you distorted the story to make the Islamic Republic the victim? That’s, I think, what we’re most curious about. When we were screaming for the past two years that they were lynching us, where were you? When we were screaming that they were killing Iranian women for not wearing a hijab, where were you? When they were lynching Iranian men from cranes for protesting, where were you? When we were explaining that this is a terrorist occupying force, where were you?”

The Israel-haters had no empathy for the Iranian victims of their own government. “But all of a sudden, everyone’s graduated from Instagram school of law to say that this is a violation of international law and Iran has the right to defend itself,” the Iranian woman commented sarcastically. “First of all, you’re not talking about Iran, you’re talking about the Islamic Republic. What the Islamic Republic does is not a reflection of the Iranian people. We’ve been clear about what we want, which is peace.”

She went on, “Second of all, you may have discovered the Middle East yesterday, but the Middle East didn’t start existing yesterday. If you want to talk about an act of war, just a few days ago, a federal court determined that the attacks on Israeli embassies and Jewish centers in Argentina were conducted by the Islamic Republic and Hezbollah. That was in the '90s. That was in the '90s.” I would note, even further back, the devastating mass murder committed by the Islamic Republic forces ever since they launched their revolution in 1979.

Referring to the Argentinian attacks, the Iranian woman asked, “Was that an act of war? How about the terror proxies that the Islamic Republic has created to foster regional instability? What did you think that they were there for? What did you think Hezbollah was there for? Hamas? Houthis? The militia groups in Iraq and Syria? Did you think that they were there to instigate a system of public schooling, education, to feed the poor, house the unhoused, what did you think that they were there for? Is that an act of war?”

She brought up the infamous Islamic Republic-backed Hamas atrocities in October 2023 as well. “Was Oct. 7th an act of war? Are the rockets that Hezbollah fires into Northern Israel on a near-daily basis an act of war? And so when the senior IRGC commanders meet up with Hezbollah in an IRGC military base, okay, not an Iranian embassy, and Israel strikes, your response is to say that that is an act of war?”

Too many social media users only hear what they want to hear. “If you would listen to us for the past two years, much less the past 45 years, you’d know that Iranians don’t want war with Israel, we want peace with Israel,” the Iranian woman said. “Iranian people inside of Iran have come out and said this over and over and over again. It’s you that wants war with Israel, it’s your hatred for Israel and your hatred for Jews that’s pulling us into a war that we didn’t ask for. Have we not suffered enough for the past 45 years that we now have to be used as pawns for your fantasies about war with Israel?”

The hatred for Israel from Ayatollah Khamenei’s regime in Iran is not shared by his people. “Leave us alone. We don’t want that,” the Iranian woman said. “So if you want to support the Islamic Republic in putting Iranians’ lives at risk and everyone’s lives at risk — they just killed a 10-year-old Bedouin [child] for this,” she added, referring to a child seriously injured in Israel from an Iranian strike.

“Is that what you wanted?” demanded the Iranian woman. “Then just come out and say that with your whole chest, say you support the Islamic Republic in their continued aggressions that put everybody’s lives at risk. But don’t say Iran. For two years we asked you to come out and say, ‘Free Iran.’ And now you want to speak up to put our lives at risk and say ‘go to war, Iran’ — you are no friend to the Iranian people for that.”