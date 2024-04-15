Mass Pro-Palestine Protests Across the Country

After Iran launched over 300 missiles and drones against Israel in retaliation for its killing of two Revolutionary Guards Corps leaders at the beginning of April, hundreds, likely thousands, of pro-Palestine (again, they are really pro-Hamas) protesters began demonstrating en masse in New York, Chicago, and on the Golden Gate Bridge in California.

All three protests, or at least the ones on the Bridge and in front of Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, are coordinated, as the Golden Gate crowd was holding signs that said "stop the world for Gaza."

Fox News provided additional details about the Bridge protesters, who were apparently organized by some group calling itself "A15," which justified making California even worse for the day by saying, "There is a sense in the streets in this recent and unprecedented movement for Palestine that escalation has become necessary: there is a need to shift from symbolic actions to those that cause pain to the economy," which they accuse of being complicit in "genocide," and thus people should "Join participating cities in blocking the arteries of capitalism and jamming the wheels of production."

Thankfully, authorities started removing people, and the protesters were eventually driven off around noon after the stunt started around 7 a.m. PST.

Chicago's O'Hare scene lasted only an hour, but it was enough for people to continue on their way to the airport by foot rather than try to drive around them (or through them). Chicago cops have stated that they arrested a lot of people involved in blocking traffic, although an exact number remains unknown so far.

Protesters similarly blocked two bridges in New York City, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Hamilton Fish Bridge, but NYPD officers quickly dispersed them. Authorities arrested approximately a dozen people on the latter bridge, although NBC does not make any mention of arrests at the Brooklyn Bridge.

What makes the scene in New York particularly chilling is that people were caught on video openly chanting "Death to America" and burning Old Glory, and someone even waved a Hezbollah flag.

"Death to America" chants.

A burning American flag.



Tehran? Gaza? Nope.



New York City today.



pic.twitter.com/4YE8p2RI0l — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 15, 2024

Pro-Palestinian protesters are now waiving the Hezbollah Flag in NYC.



Hezbollah is a designated terrorist organization and was involved in numerous attacks against the USA which kiIIed Americans.



Where’s @DHSgov? pic.twitter.com/zqimq581m7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 15, 2024

This is just a couple of weeks after "Al-Quds Day," which my friend David Harsanyi summarized as "a kind of international Islamic Nuremberg Rally," where people in Dearborn, Mich., were similarly chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" in a rally featuring a speaker named Tarek Bazzi in public.

Right before Iran attacked, footage from Chicago showed another guy named Shabbir Rizvi teaching a bunch of pro-Hamas leftists how to say those phrases in Farsi (Persian), even making a joke of how the phrase sounded like a clipped version of "margarita bar" before adding "America" or "Israel."

These aren't even counting the incidents I have previously recorded, such as a grad student named Hamza El Boudali openly calling for President Biden's death, pro-Palestine protesters interrupting his campaign event in NYC and harassing attendants, others storming the Senate cafeteria in Washington, D.C., and the delightful case of Riddhi Patel, who went up to the Bakersfield, Calif., city council and threatened to kill members to their faces for not being pro-Palestine enough.

I said in that previous article that these election-year riots would likely be about the Israel-Hamas war, but I'm starting to think we might see something much worse.