The Morning Briefing: What a Miserable Difference Six Months Can Make

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Dumpster fire. Train wreck. There are a variety of tried and true phrases to describe this period of painful Biden havoc in which we live. In reality, it's more like being caught in the midst of competing dumpster fires and train wrecks, and there's no place to hide. There also seems to be an endless supply of burning dumpsters and wrecking trains.

It's been six months since Hamas did what Hamas does, only on a grander, more horrific scale. Catherine covered the reminder for us yesterday:

Six months ago today, on October 7, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel to inflict horrific atrocities on civilians of all ages, committing the worst single day of massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Yet six months later, much of the world is sympathizing with the guilty and attacking the victims in the Hamas-Israel conflict! Six months ago, babies were burned alive and/or beheaded, whole families were gunned down, women were raped to death, and civilians of all ages were kidnapped. Gazans celebrated the mass murder, and the Palestinian Authority rewarded the jihadis with cash.

As Catherine notes, much of the world has lost its bearings on this issue, and it's appalling, especially here in the United States.

Last October and November, most prominent Democrats were staunchly sticking by our ally Israel. The raging anti-Semitism was really only coming from the members of the Squad, who had established it as their brand almost the moment they got into office. Sadly, that's no longer the case.

Think tanks be damned, Democratic policy is now largely driven by the whims of angry college-aged mobs. That's where "Defund the Police" got all of its energy. Academics have been filling college kids' heads with anti-Israel and pro-"Palestine" leftist nonsense for decades. Predictably, campus protests (Do these kids ever go to class?) broke out as soon as Israel retaliated last October.

Nothing makes a modern day Democrat squirm like a bunch of loud, radical leftist twenty-somethings. The louder they got, the more panicky Joe Biden's handlers got about losing votes in November. In recent weeks, the Dem hierarchy is virtually indistinguishable from those ignorant college throngs. Rabbi Michael Barclay writes that Nancy Pelosi is the latest influential Democrat to encourage Biden to throw Israel under the bus.

Biden is already leaning towards kneecapping Israel and empowering Hamas. Any withdrawal of support to Israel is essentially direct support to Hamas.

Near the end of last month, I wrote that Biden seems to be running to be president of Dearborn, MI. I wasn't kidding. All of the signs were in place that Biden was ready to screw over Israel in an attempt to win back disaffected Muslim voters, especially in Michigan.

Robert wrote a column yesterday about Friday's Al-Quds Day rally in Dearborn that painted a perfect picture of the Democrats' new favorite part of the electorate:

Reality had no part in this propaganda display, for if it did, Bazzi would have had to take note of the fact that the Biden regime has betrayed and abandoned Israel both at the UN and in regard to its overall war effort. If Hamas survives this war, it will be because of the tender mercies of Old Joe and his henchmen, who have been doing their utmost to make sure that Israel is unable to succeed in its goal of destroying Hamas, and that Michigan remains comfortably blue come November. Bazzi, however, clearly wasn’t interested in electoral politics. He invoked the Ayatollah Khomeini and charged that the U.S. was “the backbone of all oppression in the world,” to which the crowd responded with screams of “Death to America” (al-mawt li Amrika). Bazzi showed no reaction, but paused until the screams died down. Then Bazzi brought up Malcolm X, quoting him as saying: “We live in one of the rottenest countries that has ever existed on this earth.”

The Democrats have never understood the frothing rage of the "Palestinian" crowd. Merely tiptoeing away from support of Israel isn't going to get the Dearborn types back on their side. Nothing short of calling for the destruction of Israel will get their attention. The Dems may very well do that. They're that desperate to get Michigan's 15 electoral votes.

The last six months have been exhausting; there are seven months until the election. That's a lot of burning dumpsters and off-the-rails trains to avoid.

